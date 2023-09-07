Fine local talent

I refer to the articles entitled ‘Play more local music, musicians and broadcasters urge radio stations’ (June 7) and ‘Government to hold talks with private radio stations to boost Maltese music’ dated (June 14).

Upon reading the articles, some readers might conclude that local radio stations do not air local music, which, of course, is not the case for most stations. Although I only speak on behalf of Calypso Radio 101.8, which dedicates quite a good amount of airtime to local artists, I have to point out that other stations, namely One Radio, Net FM and Campus FM, also feature local music most prominently.

For example, one has to praise Michael Bugeja (Net FM) and Toni Sant (Campus FM), who have tirelessly promoted the local music scene for years. Other local music stalwarts are included in the Calypso Radio 101.8’s line-up, but self-praise is not for us.

The articles published fail to answer two crucial questions. How many local artists are registered with PRS? Was the data presented in the report referring only to those registered? This would have helped provide mean data and more exact conclusions.

Local music is not just about Eurovision or other festivals. Some of the best of local music and talent is rarely to be found on such shows and contests. This is why we broadcast a variety of local artists, ranging from the pop scene to the so-called alternative scene, which presents a wealth of impressive bands and artists such as Djun, Brikkuni, Michael Azzopardi, Sean Borg and Manatapu, to name a few from a rather long list.

Finally, I appeal to the government to support such bands in as many ways as possible.

Our local music scene is thriving with fine talent.

GORDON PACE – station manager, Calypso Radio 101.8, Luqa

Sacrificing our values

The other day, I found a flyer in my letterbox inviting me to develop my property to maximise its market value. The property in question is the family home in which my wife and I have lived, and raised a family, for 50 years. So, why would I want to do such a thing?

Here is a perfect example of how this country of ours has come to regard money as the most essential thing in life.

I would consider developing my property to make it more comfortable, cooler in summer, warmer in winter, more soundproof, to keep out all the noises and the loud music from the Ta’ Qali and Rabat areas which disturb our peace even in our own home.

I would consider developing my property to improve it aesthetically, make it greener and more pleasant to look at.

And if, by doing this, its market value would increase, then, so much the better.

But to go to all the hassle of development to get a better price on the market? Have all our values been sacrificed for the love of money?

JOSEPH MUSCAT – Attard