Prisoners have better conditions than the elderly

Charles Farrugia, (September 3) wrote about the experiment on mice being kept, or better still, cramped, in ever smaller cages where they become aggressive to the extent of fighting each other to death.

This vile experiment is constantly being used on those residing in homes for the elderly. Rooms, destined for one person, are hosting two people with a flimsy curtain in between. Now it is going to be three persons to every room.

Wards are worse than chicken roosts. But who cares? The elderly seem to be only good for the rubbish dump.

There are better solutions but it seems that certain authorities are not interested. We have a young minister, supposedly for “active” ageing.

What is “active”? Being cooped up? We have officials in the sector who are still under 60 years and have no experience what it feels like to be elderly.

I suggest that the members of the cabinet and civil servants be cooped up in such inhuman lodgings. I’m sure the Corradino inmates have a far better service than the aged.

Wake up, you will soon find yourself in such conditions!

FRANS SAID – St Paul’s Bay

Wake up Malta!

Malta used to be a hub for tourism all year round. Photo: CHris Sant Fournier

What an accurate write-up from Eddie Aquilina (September 3). I totally agree with him in that the increase in population is diminishing our quality of life. Our beautiful little islands in the Mediterranean used to be a hub for tourism – old and young – all year round.

I hear many talking nowadays that most of Malta is filthy. Our environment/air was cleaner without the constant building dust and rubbish on every street corner.

Our education was second to none. Educators are now constantly challenged just to communicate with students because of the number of foreigners in the classrooms. Justice was served to those who did wrong in a reasonable time frame, with deportations on the cards for those who were not from our shores.

Employment was easy to find, and while wages were never high, most could manage to have a decent quality of life. Public works were occasional and finished before others were started.

Our traffic network is getting worse, and the widening of roads is not a long-term solution with the increase of approximately 50 cars daily on our roads. Our public transport system has never been ideal since it was introduced in 2011; buses are generally full up and drive past bus stops unable to pick up commuters. And God help you if you have to ask the driver any queries because most can’t communicate because of the language barrier.

Finally, while I commend our healthcare workers, they too are under constant strain with the amount of people they have to get through daily. Last time I went to my local health centre I waited three hours just to see the doctor.

Wake up Malta before it’s too late, although I do fear that it already is.

Louise Bonett – St Paul’s Bay