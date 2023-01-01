Catholicism is not a supermarket religion

In view of the approval of the abortion amendment bill in Malta a few days ago (second reading stage), I would like to make some suggestions.

From now on, MPs should not be invited to take the first seats in our churches on the titular feast-days of our towns and villages but left free to sit wherever they want.

This will avoid putting in a difficult position (of compromise) both the parish priests and politicians, since some of the latter may have voted in favour of the bill and, thus, not abided by the teaching of the Catholic Church.

Secondly, the Maltese government should reconsider presenting the image of the crucifix for kissing to individuals who are about to begin their mandate as serving MPs every time a general election takes place and/or whenever a new MP is asked to take the oath.

The crucifix could be substituted with a copy of the coat-of-arms of the Republic of Malta which they vouch to serve.

I write this with the one-and-only intention of avoiding mocking the Catholic faith and in order not to be subjected to the potential danger of religious hypocrisy.

Catholicism is not a supermarket religion from which one chooses freely what he agrees or disagrees with and should not be taken lightly. Above all, it was the Lord himself who denounced hypocrisy in clear terms (Mt 7: 15).

Fr Geoffrey Attard – Victoria

A representation of our country’s national pride

In his Christmas message to our people, Archbishop Charles Scicluna also commemorated the centenary of the Innu Malti, our national anthem. Thank you again archbishop.

The archbishop’s wise words led me to peruse old family notes.

The Maltese national anthem was written in 1922. Robert Samut composed the music and Dun Karm wrote the verses. Like the language of Malta in which it was written, its acceptance by all was not without obstacles or lack of enthusiasm.

When indicated, Pawlu Boffa was neither slow nor hesitant to support it. In fact, the Innu Malti was very much to his heart.

Pawlu Boffa was a strong supporter of Malta’s national anthem.

In 1948 he wrote: “The habit of some to ignore the Maltese national anthem is quite shameful.

“Every civilised population loves and respects its country’s anthem. We should love and respect the Maltese national anthem as much as we love and respect the Maltese flag. Both tie us, with an insoluble bond with glorious memories and victories.

“If ever Malta had been defeated in the last war by a foreign nation, then our nationality and individuality would have ended. We would no longer be Maltese. We would have become part of a foreign country.

“Along with our nationality we would have lost our national anthem. An anthem written in Maltese, by Maltese, for Maltese.

“L-Innu Malti is not just some valueless music. To the contrary, it is a live representation of our national pride, respect and revival”.

Despite these sentiments, or maybe because of them, Boffa was pilloried and schemed against by others whose concepts of patriotism were not strong enough to stop them dreaming of and seeking the aberration of the immersion of Malta in a bigger nation.

Emotions are overwhelming when one is present at Maltese gatherings in Australia and L-Innu Malti is sung.

And I cannot but remember.

Dr George M. Boffa – Ashfield, Sydney, Australia