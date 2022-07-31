Shameful ARMS

I have just received an interesting utility bill from ARMS Ltd. They seem to have an issue with my water meter simply because I consume very little water at this address, and they are only interested in looking at the white digits.

The chit amazingly states that the previous reading date was in March 2016.

Due to the low water consumption, they should realise that it will take a considerable while for the four red digits to turn from 0000 to 9999 so that the white numbers will increase by 1 m3.

Although I had sent ARMS various photos of the water meter, as requested, over the past months to prove that the red digits are indeed moving and that the meter has, therefore, not stopped working, I still received a bill with ‘S’ near the incorrect water reading of 8 m3.

Indeed, a meter reader was also sent to read the water meter on July 4. He gave me a chit from his machine with the correct actual reading and, despite the registered facts, the bill in question states that I have used 8 m3 when this is clearly not the case. The same thing happened last March when ARMS sent me a bill for 17 m3 water consumption when it should have been 0 m3.

That matter was soon resolved thanks to my photos and I once again had to complain and phone in the reading. This inconvenience and unnecessary hassle is shameful and unacceptable every couple of months.

To top it all up, the lady I spoke to on July 21 at about 3pm told me the meter reader’s reading of July 4 has still not reached the company.

Finally, even though the meter reader had also called this spring to read the meter, the chit he handed me on July 4 (photo attached), amazingly states that the previous reading date was in March 2016.

This is nothing but a disgrace and reflects badly on the company.

Leander Thomas – Nadur

Constant support by benefactors

My gratitude goes to the Mission Fund of Malta for offering us, some weeks ago, a donation of €10,000. This followed the donation of €3,500 given in May to the same Galilee Centre, a retreat house in Debre Zeit, Ethiopia. This latest donation of €10,000 will be used to complete the remaining work of a building of 12 rooms, which we hope to open in the first week of August.

This constant support of Mission Fund and other benefactors is encouraging us to start, prudently and as funds are available, the two buildings of the next phase, housing 20 rooms to be used by those coming to pray at Galilee Centre.

Kindly continue to support us with your prayers and generosity so that in this house of prayer many from different churches may continue to come closer to God. Another way in which you can help us is by sending to the Mission Fund office used stamps and donations. Kindly send your donations online or by direct bank transfer to one of the following accounts:

BOV: IBAN No.: MT70VALL2201300000 0016300798022; APS: IBAN No.: MT67 APSB77079005231820000 820762; BNF: IBAN No.: MT94BNIF145020000000008 7963101; LOMBARD: IBAN No.: MT65 LBMA05000000000001440822115.

I will continue to pray for you and for your families in my daily Eucharist. Let’s pray for one another.

Fr Joseph Pullicino SJ – Galilee Centre, Debre Zeit, Ethiopia

Elderly home on ODZ land

Residents of Għarb are faced with the prospect of a gigantic seven-storey building on fertile ODZ land at the edge of the village, exploiting a planning loophole that can permit an old people’s home to be built on ODZ if, and only if, no appropriate site can be found within the development zone.

How fortunate the developers must consider themselves to be that the only site on Gozo they deem suitable has 180-degree sea views stretching from Ta’ Pinu to San Dimitri chapel, allowing them to charge maximum prices to those needing care while riding roughshod over residents who lived and farmed here for decades.

The current plans propose 94 double rooms at €3,700 a month. How many elderly Gozitans can afford €22,000 a year? Who really stands to benefit?

Esther Lafferty – Għarb