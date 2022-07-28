Getting medical facts straight

In her reaction (July 21) to my letter of July 15, Isabel Stabile once again tries to ridicule my claim that the morning-after pill [levonorgestrel or ulipristal sulphate] is an abortifacient.

Meanwhile, she conveniently overlooks my justified accusation that she shamelessly gloats over the fact that Malta’s strict pro-life laws are being broken.

I am also shocked by her breathtaking lack of logic, when she pretends that if people break the law, the law should be removed.

Stabile then persists in repeating the blatant lie that the morning-after pill is not an abortifacient. The first law in science is to have correct information.

These drugs interfere with progesterone and, in different manner, prevent implantation of the embryo.

I challenge readers to review the information in this link: https://www.tlcm.com.mt/project/dr-bruno-mozzanega/ and decide for themselves who is getting the medical facts straight.

Klaus Vella Bardon – Balzan

Abortifacient

I am sure that Isabel Stabile is well aware that the Plan B One-Step morning-after pill containing levonorgestrel (a progestin) can, apart from preventing fertilisation, also prevent implantation of the fertilised ovum by altering the lining of the uterus. Thus, in the latter case, it can also act as an abortifacient.

Carmel Sciberras MD FRCS – Naxxar

Fixing our roads

It was gratifying, to say the least, reading that Infrastructure Minister Aaron Farrugia confirmed that the government will be keeping to its promise and fix all of Malta’s roads by 2024.

Many of Malta’s roads need fixing. Photo: Jonathan Borg

I have noticed that resurfacing has started in a few places, however, only the main roads have been seen to. The side streets, which are of equal importance, seem to have been forgotten and, in the case of Sliema, none of the above.

I would love to see a person from the IM come to Sliema and drive through Windsor Terrace. I am sure that he/she will be shocked at the state of this road. There are many more roads which require the ministry’s attention, unfortunately, far too many to mention. At this point, I would stress the fact that the quality of the maintenance is far from satisfactory.

I would also like to add that poor planning and communication between government departments leads to roads being ripped soon after they were resurfaced. This is a very common occurrence.

I sincerely hope that the minister will find time to evaluate the situation throughout the island and begin to tackle this problem the way it should be handled.

David Demajo – St Julian’s