Multiple events cacophony

Can somebody from Festivals Malta explain to us, opera and jazz lovers, why this organisation, which is there to centralise and coordinate events, organised three important events in the same week rather than spreading them out?

Shabby safety standards at the food festival.

Doesn’t it occur to the organisers that maybe people who love jazz would also have been keen to attend opera? And doesn’t it occur to them that when a world-class jazz concert is taking place in Pjazza Teatru Rjal, you cannot have a band playing at the Triton fountain, as was the case on July 14 because the noise of one interferes with the other?

Don’t they realise the noise of people at the food festival can be heard at such a short distance and that, on another occasion, the people attending the fantastic jazz festival might have considered attending the food festival? Moreover, I wonder who checked safety standards at the food festival; the photo shows they made a shabby job of it.

Festivals Malta, please get your act together and do a better job.

Vicki Ann Cremona – Sliema

Another side to slavery in Malta

With regard to the story of slaves in Malta published in Times of Malta (July 16), what surprises me are the unscrupulous ways followed by the Order of St John of Jerusalem and Maltese Catholic individuals who did not observe the commandment of love, which does not permit subjugating your neighbour.

We are all brothers.

What I find missing from the history of slavery in Malta is an account of the reaction of Maltese Christians, both individuals and communities, to the ill-treatment of slaves, with the everyday provision of food, clothing and shelter as well as religious help.

Research could also be done about the teaching of the Church on the ill-treatment of slaves in Catholic Malta in that particular time.

The lack of such a study continues to leave a bad name on Catholic Malta.

Fr Francis Bonnici – Żebbuġ