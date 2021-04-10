From the online comments board

Video of party in apparent COVID rules breach sparks outrage

Apart from the selfish non-caring attitude, what seems to be passing these law breakers by is that they can still carry and pass the virus around. This will not only prolong the time we have restrictions but also give the virus more chance to mutate the more it is allowed to spread. One of these variants could easily be more deadly or harmful even to younger people. And the long-term effects of having had the virus are still not evident. – R. May

Probably some rich community. Now dear old daddy will come in to save the day and pay. Lock them up in prison for a week. That’s how they learn. Stop spoiling kids. – Richard Barlow

Screenshots from the video of a party in a villa. Photo: Instagram

Outrageous. Instant gratification has become the compass of some of our younger generations. Where’s their sense of civility and the greater good? – E. Camilleri

How about the authorities inform the public how many fines have been given? What about the football street parties? All forgotten and forgiven? There’s never an excuse of not knowing who they are because these idiots cannot live without social media. I can’t imagine the cases we’re going to have in summer. God help us! – Ruth Klotzer

The stupidity of these kids is unbelievable. – Abigail Attard

An influencer saying that his private life is not to be mixed with his business life when the very definition of an influencer is “a person or group that has the ability to influence the behaviour or opinions of others”! How are people expected to distinguish between an influencer’s business and personal life? – A. Micallef

So much for the police patrols during the night. This party wasn’t in some unknown area but in a top Malta town. Sadly police asleep at the wheel again. – Elais Borg

This is criminal. Every single person who attended this party knowingly broke the law. And they did so knowing that they will get away with it. Daddy must have pulled some strings. Fine them heavily. All of them. And for the person who organised it jail-time would be in order. This is against public health and a menace to the public. As for those DJs who took part or even attended, they should be banned for a period of time. Give those who followed the law the opportunity to benefit while they watch on the sidelines. – T. Brincat

An apology is not enough and will not cancel out the fact that the law was broken. The least that this person can do is cooperate with the authorities to track down those responsible for this shockingly irresponsible behaviour. – Victor Laiviera

The young must live their lives. Let the vulnerable shield themselves! Life is for living! – Paul Delves

So what is the point of having laws in place? We could live in a jungle because life is for living! – T. Borg

What is really disturbing is that such persons not only flout the law so blatantly but must also show off their attitude of “we couldn’t care a damn” about others. Is this civilised behaviour? This applies as well to authors of comments who show support for such behaviour. – Evarist Saliba

“Clubhouse Europe, a group of Instagram influencers, who have a house in the area.” Hold on a second… do these ‘influencers’ actually live together there? Are these persons exempt from the COVID-19 regulations? And I cannot even meet my siblings when visiting our elderly parents! – David Farrugia

It’s a pity one cannot sue such irresponsible people, besides them suffering a fine from the authorities. The possibility of being sued would probably instil fear in them. But, then again, the general attitude shown in the past few years of being above the law seems to have filtered all the way down the pecking order. We've become a very sad nation. – Paul Giorgio

So now we know it’s not a Ħamrun problem but a Malta problem. Then you switch on Euronews and realise it’s a worldwide problem. – Jake Zammit

