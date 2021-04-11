The Labour Party and the use of drugs

“For adults, it is equally necessary that the nation provides a centre for car, horse and bicycle racing, a centre for athletics, football and other sports and a start to the national stadium. It is only in this way that we can help the coming generations to avoid drugs and other vices that affluence in developed countries brings with it.”

This was stated in the Labour Party’s 1971 electoral programme. Fifty years ago, the Labour Party knew exactly what had to be done to avoid the use of drugs by young people. Unfortunately, the promise of developing a centre for motor racing was never kept and the use of drugs has grown out of control.

Instead of stronger efforts to solve the problem, today’s Labour government has decided to sweep the problem under the carpet and allow people to grow four plants of cannabis in their own homes!

The White Paper on the responsible use of cannabis is a simple form of defeat. Young people need the authorities to help them kick the habit not facilitate the use of drugs. The White Paper claims that “Nothing in this White Paper is intended to encourage, promote, or in any way lead to the consumption of cannabis”. But that is exactly what the White Paper is doing!

How many ministers are prepared to grow four plants at their home for their young daughters?

Motor sport followers have been waiting for the development of a motor racing circuit for more than 50 years. It is a sport discipline which contributes most to sport tourism. Successive tourism ministers have only themselves to blame for missing millions, if not billions, of euros invested in tourism over the past 50 years as a result of their lack of action in developing a motor racing circuit.

Similarly, ministers for labour and employment have only themselves to blame for not creating more jobs through motor racing. A manufacturer of racing cars from South Africa declined to transfer his plant to Malta for the simple reason that we do not have a motor racing circuit.

How many leaders of environmental NGOs have visited a motor racing circuit abroad? If they had done so, they would have learnt that a racing circuit is environment friendly. If and when a motor racing circuit were to be developed in Malta, it will become the greenest patch of land in Malta.

It is ironic that this government is trying to attract votes of young people by ruining their lives.

Alfred Farrugia – Attard

A countryside access crisis

Due to COVID-19 and the fact that most other avenues for recreation are closed, people have been visiting the countryside in larger numbers than usual. Photo: Shutterstock.com

A crisis has been developing over the past few months related to the use of country pathways.

Due to COVID-19 and the fact that most other avenues for recreation are closed, people have been visiting the countryside in larger numbers than usual, seeking some mental relief from the present situation.

In itself, this is a very positive development as people reconnect with nature and the wish to safeguard our natural heritage increases.

On the other hand, a number of landowners (both real and pretend) have started to close off countryside lanes which were regularly used by the public until a few months ago.

It is true that this could be in reaction to people not following a green code of conduct when visiting the countryside.

As an association, we encourage all existing and new ramblers to use common sense while out and about in the countryside. Walk along pathways as far as possible and do not cause damage or trample on cultivated areas. Respect other countryside users and do not cause undue disturbance to others, refrain from collecting or causing harm to any specimens of flora and fauna and do not litter the countryside.

I have mentioned an access crisis, which is seeing new pathways being closed off every week. The government should not ignore this crisis and should send a message that this needs to stop. It can also try and mediate between ramblers and other countryside users in an attempt to reach an amicable settlement.

The present feeling is one of intense frustration. People sense that they are becoming prisoners in their own country. The pressure is growing on the Ramblers’ Association to start systematically reporting illegal gates and to start taking legal action to protect the public’s right of access to regularly used countryside lanes.

It is important to note that just because a pathway is located on private land it does not imply that the public cannot walk on that pathway.

Legal research done by the association on local jurisprudence shows that public use of a private pathway establishes a public right of transit which cannot be subsequently blocked by the owner of the private path. This is the case with many country lanes which have been recently blocked off.

Although it is not fair for an NGO such as the Ramblers’ Association to take on itself the legal burden of protecting access to all of these country lanes, we stand ready to do so. We know that the vast majority of the public is behind us and that it will support us on this issue.

It would be a real shame if our politicians did not also offer concrete support and failed the public at this crucial hour.

Ingram Bondin – president, Ramblers’ Association of Malta, Sliema

The proposed Msida flyover

Infrastructure Malta was established in 2018 and at present falls within the portfolio of Transport Minister Ian Borg. Most individuals know about some of the projects that have been undertaken by this organisation like the flyovers in the area of Marsa. As these are now open and almost complete, IM is looking for a new project and has set its eyes on the Msida roundabout.

The Msida roundabout is the heart of Malta due to its location. Okay, it’s understandable that Attard is probably the most central location in Malta but it’s the Msida roundabout that brings the five main road arteries together.

For example, Triq Marina brings the majority of traffic from Valletta and the south of the island. Triq il-Wied ta’ l-Imsida brings traffic from both the north and west of the island. Triq Mikiel Anton Vassalli connects the Msida roundabout to the skate park roundabout and on to Triq Dun Karm and Mater Dei Hospital and on to Mosta.

Then we have what I consider the busiest short one way stretch of road in Malta, Triq (Rue) D’Argens that takes the ever-increasing volumes of traffic to Gżira, Sliema and beyond. Finally, we have Triq Ix-Xatt ta’ Ta’ Xbiex which is also a one-way street bringing the traffic back from the Sliema area.

The Msida roundabout is very busy. I know it has one bus stop that caters for 24 different bus routes. I am also led to believe that approximately 4,000 cars use the roundabout every hour.

Busy? Yes, very busy, especially when you take into consideration its connection to Mater Dei Hospital and the GF Abela Junior College.

As for the actual traffic flow, in my opinion the situation is far better than the majority of roundabouts in Malta.

The only time it is blocked is when people cross the road in Triq D’Argens, which, in turn, stops the heavy traffic entering the street causing a tailback of traffic that interferes with the traffic lights timings. The proposed flyover project would speed up the traffic towards the Msida skate park and on towards the Mater Dei Hospital but it will still be held up by the traffic exiting the Regional Road.

As for traffic wishing to join the Regional Road, there are both exit and entry points to this road just two minutes’ drive down Valley Road.

Again, the proposed flyover and the proposed elevated pedestrian crossings would be an eyesore in a tourist area. There is a solution to today’s present problem and that’s simply to divert the traffic away from Triq D’Argens and down Triq Ix-Xatt ta’ Ta’ Xbiex.

The benefits would be phenomenal in terms of time, money and residents’ health.

Leon Zawadzki – Msida

