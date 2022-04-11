The dreams of future generations should not be abandoned

On March 26, the electorate sent to us various strong and clear messages during the fundamental democratic exercise of the general elections. Now that we’ve had well over a week to digest these messages, it’s time to roll up our sleeves and start deciphering these calls to action and implementing the fundamental lessons learnt from the campaign.

It is my view that if we, as politicians and policymakers, wish to really comprehend the state of our nation after this historic election, we need to first reflect on the decrease in voter turnout and the considerable increase in invalid votes before analysing anything else.

It would be useless to state that there was one major reason why a larger share of the Maltese and Gozitans, usually hailed as one of the most politically active people in the continent, chose to stay home this time or invalidate their vote. What I can say with certainty is that this phenomenon cannot be pinned down to apathy. On the contrary, it is a conscientious manifestation based on the increasing distance between the political class and voters, a distance which cannot be bridged in a mere month or so of electoral campaigning. The only way we can eliminate this gulf between us is through daily contact, interaction and active listening to the concerns of people from all walks of life.

From my daily interaction with men and women from all social classes and backgrounds, it has become clear that people are preoccupied with the rising cost of living. They are also concerned that their children will probably inherit a country where it is far harder to purchase or rent a residential property than it ever was for them.

Social housing in Zabbar. Photo: DOI

The Maltese and Gozitans are crying out for a radical shift towards a society where quality of life and the sustainability of our urban environment are no longer afterthoughts to those in power.

They are worried that we are not doing enough, that we are lost in petty squabbles and mud-slinging contests and that this finger-pointing prevents us from seeing the bigger picture and offering viable solutions.

In these times of global challenges, we must forget our internal differences and work even harder to sustain our small and medium enterprises, the backbone of our economy. We must sustain our working class, which shall come under increased pressure due to the soaring prices of the most basic daily necessities.

At the same time, we cannot abandon the dreams of the future generations as they seek to find their place in society and move up the property ladder. On this note, I welcome the prime minister’s decision to prioritise affordable accommodation and thank him for placing this substantial political responsibility on my shoulders.

I shall use all my energy and experience to provide affordable alternatives to youths and young adults who are currently priced out of the property market, despite the various adversities we shall be facing in these unprecedented times.

Roderick Galdes, Minister for Social and Affordable Accommodation – Valletta