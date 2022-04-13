Make parental alienation a criminal offence

Parental alienation is a silent but common phenomenon in Malta that is often inadvertently made worse by the court itself for failing to address the matter in an effective and timely manner. Parental alienation needs to be recognised as a form of child abuse and a form of recognised psychiatric harm that should be made punishable within our criminal justice system with punitive consequences imposed for parents “convicted” of engaging in such conduct.

The alienation process of one parent against another can legitimately be considered as a form of “emotional abuse” not dissimilar to such acts of criminality as sexual or physical abuse or neglect of a child.

Photo: Shutterstock.com

Such behaviour of alienating children is most likely to be carried out by a vengeful custodial parent against the non-custodial parent due to an acrimonious divorce or separation.

It is not so different from an act of kidnapping a child to a foreign venue in order to prevent the child from having any enduring, good contact with the non-resident parent.

Parental alienation has long been a criminal offence in some countries such as Brazil and Mexico and, in other countries such as Italy, the offending parent may incur a penal fine if such behaviour is persistently repeated.

Will our legislators follow suit? The crime committed by an alienating parent must be recognised for what it is.

It is the cruel brainwashing of a vulnerable child against a loving parent.

Mark Said – Msida

Interesting times ahead for PN

It is good that Bernard Grech – as long as he is given another mandate – will continue steadfastly to lead the PN, which is still a strong party despite certain factors leading to such an electoral result, including those linked to the power of incumbency.

There was hardly enough time to explain certain details of the electoral manifesto proposals which could have had a negative effect on decisions from certain sectors of the electorate. On the other hand, the reality that Grech garnered such a number of personal votes following only a few months directly in politics is significant.

It is commendable that Grech offered to serve the country despite many not so favourable circumstances; same as when he decided to lead the PN, gaining a substantial consent from party members.

The PN can look forward to interesting times ahead. Grech, sustained by a dynamic team, has the potential to deliver. This team includes personalities like Ivan Bartolo with his informatics expertise and founder of 6PM who, full of enthusiasm, insists on the positive attitude crucial for a constructive opposition and for a functional democracy.

Pope Francis’s message during his visit confirmed the importance of values in our lives, the urgency to eradicate corruption, care for the environment and solidarity where the other is never considered as a “virus”.

Nadia Delicata, in an online summary of the pope’s challenging messages, commented on his vision of social and international justice through the art of politics and human culture-making, referring to two particular experiences: his powerful political speech at the Grandmaster’s Palace and his deep encounter with migrants at the Peace Laboratory in Ħal Far.

Grech – possessing wisdom, capability, empathy and authenticity – has what it takes to implement what the pope stresses as essential for a healthy and progressive society.

This is a perfect opportunity to strengthen the party following guidelines from a unique pope, equally admired by people of different beliefs and non-believers – profoundly a people’s pope.

Josephine Vella – Birkirkara

