Taking a stand

I refer to the letter ‘Catholics step forward’. Although it’s certainly a pleasure reading Jacqueline Calleja’s defence and promotion of our Catholic faith, Mgr Joseph Farrugia forgot to mention a handful of other correspondents with a Catholic inspiration who gave their contribution to this cause.

This defence of the Catholic morality and the Church itself was never found wanting even prior to the enactment of certain debatable laws in the not-too-distant past but when you have MPs who are dead set to follow the ruling party’s policy, even against their conscience, the damage cannot be stalled.

The onus falls on them.

As for the rest, I stand four square with the monsignor that the intelligentsia’s pen and other means could have been more active and effective.

John Azzopardi – Żabbar

Decriminalising drug addiction

Cannabis oil and products. Photo: Shutterstock.com

Portugal decriminalised drug addiction decades ago (first country to do so), arguing sufferers had a medical problem analogous to alcohol, tobacco and food addiction, or a gambling problem, and that a jail sentence was not the solution.

Addicts were given access to drugs they needed from specific health service outlets which also offered detoxification services.

This was also aimed at reducing the problem of drug pushers, who remained eligible for jail sentences.

Portugal claimed this resulted in a reduced drug problem.

“Recreational cannabis” is now being debated and it’s to be expected that some oppose its introduction, arguing it’s potentially harmful.

No doubt, potential harm exists but is really no greater than the potential harm to one’s health and overall well-being and lifespan that alcohol, tobacco, “comfort-food” addiction and gambling pose to so many of us.

The abusers and providers of these “reactional” or “comfort” activities do not face jail sentences and cannabis use is bound to eventually follow suit in most liberal democracies.

Even homosexuality is no longer treated as a serious, punishable illegality.

Albert Cilia-Vincenti – Attard

Salina nature reserve shortcoming

I am a bicycle user who does both commuting and errands by bicycle.

Recently, while cycling on the coast road early in the morning, from St Paul’s Bay towards Sliema, I tried to use the public path that passes through the Salina nature reserve in order to avoid the very dangerous narrow part of the road that has neither a cycle lane nor a safe pavement. To my surprise, the attendant informed me that the exit-gate at the far end was still padlocked as it was not yet 7am. When I tried to explain about the danger of having to cycle the narrow single lane with cars trying to overtake me on this half a kilometre stretch, the answer was that she was following orders!

May I appeal to the powers that administer this public path to have this gate open to the public by sunrise.

This is land that belongs to the public and the people should not be exposed to danger, due to someone’s shortsightedness.

Ray Abela – Sliema

Area turned into dump

I live in Marsalforn between two supermarkets.

There is a garage complex, which, at the moment, is being used as a rubbish dump.

The entrance at street level is piled high with beer cans, take-away cartons and, now, people have started to throw black bags and organic waste bags.

The local council does nothing while the supermarkets say it’s not down to them.

There is excrement. It is just a dump.

Someone has to do something.

Alan Murphy – Marsalforn

