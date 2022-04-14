MPs with special needs

We all know that the Labour Party has won the general election with the biggest majority since Independence Day of more than 39,000 votes. A new law was approved by both major parties that sees the allocation of additional seats in parliament for female representation. This means that more female candidates will be elected through this mechanism. It is a good way to push gender equality in parliament.

However, my question is: why have no MPs with special needs been elected? Why are we not pushing more MPs with special needs to represent us in parliament, particularly to be the voice for citizens who have special needs?

Labour Party had (at least) two candidates, one a former MP in the last legislature, while the Nationalist Party had (at least) three candidates (one also a former MP).

Nationalist MP Kevin Cutajar and Labour's Oliver Scicluna did not make it to parliament.

Should we consider pushing and encouraging more people with special needs who may think of entering politics? Why are they left out? Why does the electorate not consider voting for these people?

People with special needs are citizens like any other people. Throughout the years, Malta has made progress promoting equality in vulnerable people, including incentives that encourage them to enter the workforce.

People with disability may still have the potential to pursue the world of politics, even at parliamentary level. Their voice needs to be heard. They need to be advocates for others. Both parties may opt to consider and introduce such mechanism. No one should be left out.

Edmond Grech – Birkirkara

From the online comments

Well, it seems that it was Joseph Muscat who thought about buying Anġlu Farrugia’s silence about the infamous fourth floor dealings and quieten the tantrums about the deputy leader snub.

Thus, Robert Abela may contemplate cutting the speaker loose and hope that he may spill the beans and weaken Muscat’s standing within the PL.

Farrugia may then possibly liaise with his comrade, Aliyev and take up a speaker assistant role in Azerbaijan, which he had already painted with flying colours. – D. Borg

Anġlu Farrugia is totally not fit for purpose. His appointment to the role of speaker by Joseph Muscat was simply an “iced bun” to silence him (so much for meritocracy) and had absolutely nothing to do with any leaning attributes he possessed. During his tenure he kept failing miserably at being impartial (a no-go for a parliament’s speaker role) and had always displayed embarrassing outcomes when speaking in public and internationally, especially in a language other than his own. – R. Zammit

Farrugia has tuned the role of speaker into a partisan extension of government. Clueless, uncouth and clearly not the sharpest knife in the drawer by far. – J. Zammit

The PL ought to be keen to have continuation, seeking protection through the incumbent speaker. – Larry Haggins

I am sure no one wants to let go of the jam jar. – Victor Bonello