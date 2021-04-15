The chickens ain’t home

On Monday, the Planning Authority is due to decide on whether or not to grant Melvin Theuma the right to reside in a chicken shed in what is designated as an outside development zone (ODZ) green belt between Żurrieq and Safi.

A lot has been said and written about the need to protect our local cultural and environmental heritage.

The destruction of rural land and green belts is the main threat to the existence of our quaint and once very distinctive villages. From the southern to the northwestern coast, small villages have done their best to survive the scythe of overdevelopment and land grab.

Village cores such as those of Safi, Qrendi, Mqabba, Siġġiewi, Dingli, and, to a certain extent, Mġarr, are all but losing the battle.

What makes matters worse is that this perception can lead to the feeling that those authorities entrusted to protect such land have become its largest threat.

Planning permit PA/08534/20 proposes the change of use from what were recently constructed agricultural rooms into a residence.

Walls have gone up and olive trees now surround the plot of land. What were meant to be ‘agricultural rooms’ for the storage of tools and to house poultry and whatnot are now being considered for residential use.

It is surprising how, in a short time, one individual, who received the calling to farming in a quaint ODZ spot off the beaten track, has now suddenly decided to just give all that up and request permission to live in the place! Oh what I would do to have come up with such a great idea!

This permission needs to be rejected point blank. But that alone is not enough.

All permits issued on that plot (and others in a similar situation) in a run-up to grant residential permission in an ODZ, also need to be retracted and the granting of such needs to be investigated, should the authority want to be taken seriously.

The land must be restored to its previous state, prior to when this abuse took place, before others decide it is their right to demand the granting of a similar request.

The area referred to as L-Għadir, a green belt that provides much needed air to the villages situated behind the tunnel on our southwest coast (Kirkop, Safi, Żurrieq, Mqabba and Qrendi), needs to be protected.

It seems that being an ODZ alone is not providing sufficient security for its conservation. Administratively, this area falls under the guardianship of the Żurrieq local council but any development on this area finally imposes lasting environmental and financial repercussions on the whole area.

The abuse is so rampant that the local council alone does not have the resources to keep up with all required paperwork and protecting the area at the same time. The national authorities need to step in and act now.

Development of this area will affect the standard of living of those residents who have cherished the natural and rural heritage of this green space for generations. Such a land grab will also devalue the whole zone and, eventually, transform a once coveted area into a less desirable excuse of a building site.

Alexis Callus – Safi

The postal service

Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

We, the common people, are faced with a quandary. I am under the impression that the authorities are possibly reluctant to approve any increase in the postal rates but the general feeling is that, according to MaltaPost, the low postage rates are not adequate to cover the expenses involved. As far as I am aware, Malta has the lowest postal rates within the European Union.

If this is the case, I would like to suggest an honourable way out of this dilemma. Many countries have a two-level service, namely the ordinary mail, which entails delivery within, say, five days, and the premium, or first-class service, which guarantees a faster and more efficient service. Thus, while the 30c rate can remain as it is at present, and subject to an agreed period of delivery, there could be the introduction of a premium service, which could include a slightly heavier weight. I, personally, would be willing to pay more if I am guaranteed fast and efficient delivery.

Having said all this, can MaltaPost or the authorities investigate and inform the public about the greeting cards during the last festive season?

With the pandemic, many reverted to sending Christmas cards to relatives and friends but some of these seem not to have been delivered. Could it be that cards weigh slightly more?

Therefore, once again, there should be an efficient and easy way to calculate the weight of a postal article and, at the same time, MaltaPost should offer a leeway of a few grams for greeting cards. It is easy to imagine that the postal article is a greeting card. I hope that a far better service will be provided for the upcoming Mother’s Day.

Will somebody, please, confirm or otherwise and react publicly about this matter? I have already copied this letter to MaltaPost and asked for their comments but there has been no feedback.

Frans Said – St Paul’s Bay

