Food security

Some weeks ago, addressing the Sunday party faithful, Robert Abela played the sympathy card, saying how his could have been the first government to face the frightening prospects of our ports being closed due to this pandemic, hence the headache of vital supplies reaching Malta from overseas.

How does this sentiment sit with the wanton destruction of all agricultural land? More advanced countries than us have long realised that you can never build enough roads – traffic overwhelms everything sooner or later. The answer lies not in more concrete but, rather, a sustainable long-term transport solution. In a small place like Malta, it’s pathetic that this seems so impossible to handle.

While on food security, some years ago, there was an uproar in the media because of the nitrite levels in our food due to too much animal slurry being dumped in fields. This was followed by a deafening silence; one naively wonders if anyone is looking into this and what the outcome might be.

The pandemic is not over and we will only be out of it once a substantial part of the global population is vaccinated. This needs to be done quickly because new variants are emerging.

As it is, it is not known whether or not our vaccines are effective against the South Africa variant. Bottom line: while our politicians obviously don’t care about pollution and the health of the public, they might take their heads out of the sand to, at least, ensure that the populace does not risk future starvation, going back to Abela’s own words about closing ports!

Anna Micallef – Sliema

No law protecting the natural environment

Gozo is facing excessive development. Photo: Daniel Cilia

I believe the present division of the Planning Authority and the Environment and the Resources Authority was done purposely to facilitate development.

It is not right that authorities that should protect our natural heritage are unable to do so because the laws are too generic and are full of loopholes. It is farcical to call them authorities when they have no authority.

The people who are trying to stop monstrous developments from taking place, be it in Qala, Nadur, Xlendi, Xagħra and elsewhere, are fragmented and do not have the legal tools to succeed.

While we stand by and watch, the march towards the complete defacement of our urban landscape and our open spaces continues unabated and the government does nothing.

Even the Nationalist Party seems to have a myopic vision towards development. It is not preaching a revolution or giving ERA the legal means to stop this type of unsustainable development.

It is up to the NGOs, small political parties, independent candidates and private citizens who keep warning us about this kind of unsustainable development. There can be a change if we invest more in education on the media and in schools about living in harmony with the natural environment.

The Planning Authority only highlights its ‘achievements’ while turning a blind eye to its many faults. And Infrastructure Malta continuously peppers us with its ‘achievements’ and how time for travel will be reduced dramatically.

People should vote to change things. We need a law which actually protects our open spaces, outside development zones and our urban landscape.

Joe Portelli – Nadur

Defending the third district

This year marks my 24th year since I first got involved in politics, when I contested local council elections in my hometown of Marsascala. Being elected for a quarter of a century and serving mostly as a minority leader in the fastest growing locality on the Maltese islands is very demanding.

However, it is very encouraging when I manage to get things done and see that residents are pleased with my performance. The issues in Marsascala vary immensely and I have always put the best interest of our residents first. I have presented hundreds of motions in the numerous council meetings I have attended.

A very unusual occurrence took place last month when I was questioned and interrogated by the police for almost an hour at the Żabbar police inspector’s office.

This was mainly related to my involvement with other residents in the setting up of ‘SaveMarsaskala’.

To be honest, at the beginning I was shocked at being interrogated but eventually I thanked the police for doing their job. This also indicated that our work to defend our village was having an impact and gave a voice to the many residents who fear to speak up and voice their concerns when needed.

In fact, many residents are preoccupied with the lack of planning, over-development and other projects such as the new police station in front of the primary school as well as major changes at St Anne’s public garden.

This will not deter me from my local council duties – it actually paved the way to accept contesting the next general on the Nationalist Party ticket in the third electoral district, which includes Marsascala, Marsaxlokk, Żejtun and Għaxaq.

If elected, my priorities will be the better use of our land and respect for the environment.

John Baptist Camilleri – Marsascala

Doubts and queries

Fr Renè Camilleri’s articles in The Sunday Times of Malta should be called ‘Doubts and queries on the Sunday Gospel’. After reading last Sunday’s article on the Resurrection, I believe the author makes his readers lose their faith rather than strengthen it as a result of all the doubts and queries he sprinkles his articles with.

If the author wants his message to bear fruit, he must keep his articles doubt-free as uncertainty continues to confuse those with a weak faith in Christianity.

Alfred Gauci – Sliema

What if…

I am writing this letter while it is raining outside my window. What a blessing for us but what an added misery for more than 100 people who were crammed on a boat drifting in our search and rescue area.

It is a source of life for us but, for them, it is a question of life or death.

Is there no pity left in our hearts for our fellow brothers and sisters? Is there no respect for international maritime law and our obligations? Is this the rule of law we pretend to uphold?

We Christians believe that all of us, on judgment day, have to face Jesus telling us: “I was a stranger and you welcomed me not” (Mt 25:43). What if these migrants had been wealthy people or tourist boats in difficulty? We would gladly have offered them all the help they needed.

Paul Zammit – Birkirkara

In praise of a teacher (2)

Further to my letter in The Sunday Times of Malta (April 4), I would like to inform readers that I had a phone call from a certain Joe Farrugia who knew Paul Calleja well.

Mr Farrugia was also a teacher and Calleja was his neighbour. The latter had three other brothers and one sister. Unfortunately, Calleja passed away five years ago aged 87.

I would like to thank Farrugia for his information and interest.

Alfred Conti Borda – Mosta

