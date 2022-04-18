Are we missing out on this?

Corinne Fenech’s article ‘On corruption and clientelism’ (April 9) deals mostly with how these elements impact on the fabric of our society. And it makes some very important observations and questions. There is, however, another often never mentioned reality. It can be succinctly summarised in this apparently simplistic or even naive question: “Does belief in hell have anything to do with the extent of prosperity in an economy?”

The link between religious and civic behaviour, on the one hand, and economics on the other is an area which I have researched and written about. Does belief in, and consistently following, the tenets of the teaching of Allah, or Sheeva, or Buddha, or Jesus provide any measurable input to economic operators’ propensity towards higher and more productive labour inputs and outcomes?

Does having a strong church-going community have anything to do with a better functioning manufacturing industry or a nation’s higher GDP? How does civic behaviour impact on a country’s economy? Does it tell us something that, as church attendance in Malta started to drop, corruption certainly started running riot in our nation’s fabric?

This is not the place where I can expound fully on the research that has been undertaken in this area but, just trying to summarise, most of the studies undertaken have suggested that politics and economics may well be finding in the future that it will become ever more difficult to isolate purely technical issues ‒ and their sought solutions ‒ from aspects of morality and civic behaviour. For one thing, just as a simple example, there no longer is any doubt in academics’ minds that, factually, corruption amounts to a form of taxation of the general populace.

The essence of the question will be the blunt enquiry as to whether the declaredly and official implementational confessional state is better for citizens than the formally or informally secular one.

Up to now, complex social, political and economic questions have, perhaps far too often, been isolated into that category of problem dialectic where formulas, statistics and ready-made answers are the only avenues pursued.

But the reality is that more sincere and profound discussion on the role and future of values – be they religious, ethical or civic – may well have to become standard and inevitable practice in the search for solutions of many contemporary economic problems.

John Consiglio – Birkirkara

Thank you, Mission Fund

In the name of the diocese of Jundiai, in Brazil, I would like to heartily thank the Mission Fund for the support they offered us in our work in Brazil. The contribution we received from the Mission Fund will be utilised to meet two important needs: to support our many social activities that the diocesan Caritas undertakes to help those in need or poor and to support the formation of our seminarians, the future priests of our diocese.

I urge you to continue praying for me and for all Maltese working in the missions and to continue your contribution by sending used stamps and donations to the Mission Fund. You can get more information about the work undertaken by the Mission Fund through their website www.missionfund.org.mt.

I bless you in the name of Christ and thank you for your generosity.

Mgr Vincent Costa, Bishop of the Diocese of Jundiaí – Brazil

I would like to show my appreciation for the donation I received from Mission Fund towards my missionary work in the Philippines. My main ministry is accompanying young members of our missionary congregation in their formation journey. I also assist my brothers in community in their outreach towards the marginalised of our society.

I would also like to invite the public to continue supporting the cause of Mission Fund as they reach out to many Maltese missionaries around the world. They can do so by making donation or by collecting used stamps and sending them to the Mission Fund’s office.

More information is available at www. missionfund.org.mt.

Fr Martin Galea mssp, Missionary Society of St Paul ‒ Philippines