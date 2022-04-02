An ability to connect with people

Almost three years ago, we warmly welcomed Raymond Xerri, our new consul general, to the Maltese/Canadian community. To say that we were excited would be an understatement. We had heard a lot of positive news about Xerri before his arrival and were keen to embrace his arrival with smiles and gratitude.

Appointed consul general in July 2019, Xerri immediately demonstrated great enthusiasm, professionalism and dedication to assist the Maltese/Canadian community. He generously offered his services to all who sought it, particularly youth and seniors. As a senior myself, and a former instructor of the Maltese language for 25-plus years in Toronto who has built great relations with previous consuls general, I anticipated Xerri’s arrival with much enthusiasm.

Having worked with him these past few years, I was impressed and inspired with his ability to connect and uplift the Maltese/Canadian circle. It was always his pleasure to assist people, even at community, social functions and special events. His educational background in international relations, social and cultural enquiry and law made him an exceptional asset. He outstandingly represented Malta. He administered oaths, legalised foreign documents, provided certificates, renewed passports and provided visas to those hoping to visit Malta, and more.

However, he stands out not only as a professional but also as a human being. He is gifted in his ability to connect with people and to make them feel heard and included. We were blessed to have his guidance, support and assistance during these past few years, which feel like they flew by!

His indelible impact will be remembered forever in our community. He is already greatly missed.

I wish him health, happiness and a continued successful profession as he returns home to his family in Gozo.

“Dr Xerri, aħna dejjem nibqgħu grati lejk. Grazzi ħafna.”

Carmen Galea – Toronto, Canada

A profound message

A boy walks away carrying an Easter egg that Pope Francis gave to children during the weekly general audience. Photo: AFP

The theme of Pope Francis’s visit to Malta, ‘They showed us unusual kindness’ (Acts 28:2), is a simple but profound theme conveying a message that is the foundation of peace.

This incorporates a world where peaceful coexistence prevails and where people at the helm lead by example. It is not easy but it is well worth the effort because authenticity guarantees peace of mind.

Peace of mind makes a caring society possible where humility is genuine and not simply uttered as any other word. Laudably, children are being invited to reflect on how we can be like one family through five themes: joy, mercy, fraternity, participation and hospitality.

As Fr Carlo Calleja, the Archbishop’s Seminary vice-rector, wrote in one of his inspirational articles, ‘All you need is love’ (October 31, 2021), love of self is not a self-serving vice of greed reducing love of others to little more than a supererogatory good deed of the day. Love of others and love of self cannot be separated. In its fullest sense, it effuses through concrete personal lifestyle changes, family and community practices, corporate values and government policies.

In sync with the pope’s message of the promotion of evangelisation through a culture of care and hospitality, Fr Calleja stresses that loving others as oneself – while strengthening us not to give in to the culture of exploitation – opens us up to a counter cultural lifestyle by putting into relief the interdependence that marks our hyperconnected world.

The splendid presence of Pope Francis among us is a golden opportunity to be grasped by the people in Malta to become more familiar with the beauty of truly knowing Jesus who is larger than any problem or difficulty we encounter.

Knowing Jesus means knowing the joy of the gospel and that the name of God is mercy. It equally means being grateful for all creation while caring for it and for each other.

Josephine Vella – Birkirkara

Letters to the editor should be sent to editor@timesofmalta.com. Please include your full name, address and ID card number. The editor may disclose personal information to any person or entity seeking legal action on the basis of a published letter.