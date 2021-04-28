Ditch the unworthy

I read Alexiei Dingli’s article ‘Ditch the politicians’ (April 15) with great interest. The title used might be perceived as one suggesting that politicians should be ditched without distinction. However, that was not the case, as in the last paragraph the writer was more precise in his classification, suggesting who exactly could be those politicians that ought to be ditched. Definitely, not all of them.

This article offered readers an opportunity for reflection through some very useful and intelligent advice and is meant not solely for voters but also for politicians who need a new approach and to start taking responsible decisions for the various problems we citizens are facing. The subjects listed by Dingli certainly merit more attention.

I wish to limit my contribution by referring particularly to his guide as to which politicians need to be ditched and how the vote should be used. I support his thoughts and appeal for a new approach. His appeal for responsible voting is very useful and timely.

My doubts are whether the important standards suggested can be reached and whether the majority of Maltese citizens are ready to be responsible and shun their traditional personal political ties.

Only then can one be free to make the best choices. Personal advantages and interests, sympathy, servitude and subjection to brainwashing are the major obstacles to responsible voting.

Another hindering factor is the materialistic feeling that exists in our society, perhaps now more than ever, and the low preference we give to safeguard the solid and sound values which contribute towards having good mental health. By avoiding defective inclinations such as pique, our citizens would be able to heed the call to ditch the unworthy politicians.

Apart from such situations, responsible and mature voters may find it difficult to select the best politicians because, regretfully, the names of honest, eligible people on voting lists may be very limited. Nonetheless, no one can ignore the fact that our nation needs to have its own elected politicians for a government to be formed.

We expect our political leaders to continue to call trustworthy, capable and honest people to come forward and dedicate their time to provide service to our nation. On the other hand, we have always been graced with wise, honest and hardworking politicians in all political parties. To all we remain grateful.

Carmel Vella – Mellieħa

Mater Dei Hospital

Having recently undergone brain surgery at Mater Dei Hospital I just wanted to say a huge ‘thank you’ to everyone involved before, during and after my operation.

The courtesy and kindness I received were truly wonderful, from the ward cleaners up to the doctors and surgeons. Having experienced several visits to UK hospitals in the past, I feel so lucky to be in the hands of the Maltese healthcare, both at Mater Dei and Karen Grech.

I have often heard complaints about healthcare here in Malta but, believe me, you don’t know how lucky you are to be in such caring hands!

Ron Stark – Gudja

Guinness Book of Records and Gozo

I have owned a house in Gozo for 46 years and in all that time I have waited for Gozo to be allotted its rightful place in the Guinness Book of Records.

Three outstanding items make my point.

Firstly, we have the oldest free-standing structures in the world in the shape of the Ġgantija Temples, a World Heritage Site.

Secondly, we have the largest concentration of cement-mixer trucks per capita than any other place on the planet.

Thirdly, and this is not to be underestimated, an endless supply of four-ply toilet paper, which I have never found anywhere other than in Gozo.

I would urge the authors of the Guinness Book of Records to consider these points and act accordingly.

Terry Bate – Għajnsielem

