The very first words uttered by PN’s leader, Bernard Grech, were: “I am staying.” Said after suffering such a humiliating defeat, that can only mean that he was ordered to say those words by those who had originally planned and executed to perfection the ousting of former PN and opposition leader, Adrian Delia.

Confirmation of this was Repubblika’s Robert Aquilina’s first statement when he said that, despite Labour’s great victory, “the fight against corruption must continue”. So expect more of the same fare provided by the PN’s pseudo-political groupings for the next five years.

Their sole aim is to keep total control of the PN through Grech until they can persuade Roberta Metsola to take over the leadership of the PN after the party suffers another crashing defeat in the European parliament elections in 2024. I honestly doubt whether Metsola will be ready to go through the same humiliating experience suffered by Lawrence Gonzi, Simon Busuttil, Delia and, now, Grech!

Will the new PN deputies accept the same situation which has resulted in turning their party into a serial loser of elections, three general elections in a row? And 11 electoral contests in total up to now.

Will they be ready to stand up to the Blue Heroes and their Repubblika and Occupy Justice colleagues?

Or will they tell them “Now it’s enough”?

Eddy Privitera – Mosta

Rampant public inconvenience

Rental scooters are often seen parked or strewn on public pavements or parking bays with impunity, causing annoying obstruction and possible danger to pedestrians.

It’s about time a way is found to put a stop to this nuisance with fines being slapped on the rental company and ad hoc removal of the offending vehicle by law enforcement officers.

Lawrence Scerri – Kappara

Bank accounts

I thoroughly agree with John Consiglio that a new banking model is needed in Malta (April 19).

The bureaucracy involved in a simple visit to a Maltese bank defies both logic and belief.

A few weeks ago, I visited my local BOV branch requesting a transfer of capital to a solid and renowned overseas investment fund. I was asked to provide full details of the investment. “Why,” I asked. “It’s my money and, surely, I can do with it as I please.”

“It’s the regulations”, was the reply. “No details, no transfer.”

So, I had to go back home and queue yet again clutching full details of my prospective investment.

A few days ago, I went and asked for a banker’s draft to cover a car purchase. I assumed that, just as in the UK, it would be a quick over the counter relatively simple matter. Not a chance. I was asked for an invoice to justify the cheque.

“It’s really none of your business”, I said. “It’s my money”.

“Sorry”, was the reply, “No invoice, no cheque.”

So now I face yet more totally unnecessary hassle and queuing.

Surely, one can do what one likes with one’s money which lies in a bank account gaining virtually nothing in interest and which the bank can use for its own purposes, as it deems fit. Apparently not in Malta it seems.

Charles Gauci – Sannat

Customer service

The banks make a charge for a service rendered – rightly so – so long that this is reasonable. So, may I ask, why is it that we do not get paid for a disservice?

The customer service is the worst of the lot. I hear from friends of mine that it takes four to six months to process a loan!

Dennis Muscat – St Julian’s

