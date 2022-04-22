The Medina Gold Medal Award

I was delighted to hear that the city of Mdina has seen it fit to express its appreciation of the lifelong effort of its poet, Joe Zammit Tabona, to sing the praises of its story and glory in his literary work relating to our old capital.

This appreciative recognition was already shown many years ago when the Onorifiċenza Ġieħ l-Imdina was awarded to the poet in a special ceremony for the same reason by the city’s local council.

One cannot but notice that the publication of some six or seven books, in English and in Maltese, certifies a lifelong continuation of a love which has flowered for years, from early manhood at the university to the present day – with a flourish of odes and sonnets and other gems of literature.

The spirit of poetry here has a style and content which have been sadly missing in delightful song, when a beautiful thought is elevated by a delightful tone to bring thoughts of the past of truth and beauty.

In effect, an analysis of the period starts with Ġużè Aquilina who said that the poems show “a remarkable love for a city expressed with a remarkable love of language”.

This scenario was taken up by the Għaqda Poeti Maltin, where the poet won diplomas most years, incorporating the Ħeġġa Letterarja Prize in 1982, Premju Letterarju in 1993 and Mal-Muża ta’ Kitbitek for the poet’s love and worth.

Also to be remembered is L-Okkażjoni tal-Premju Città di Valletta by the Għaqda, with Mgr Amante Buontempo as president in 1990 for the work of the poet fully documented. And, during the last few years, Oliver Friggieri in his studies of the poet in both languages, in skyhigh criticism established in books and letters that the poet’s contribution is certainly among the best at national level and where certainly “Medina has found its poet of love”.

I hope this letter will increase the awareness of the poet, as it has done to me, and will convey intellectual pleasure.

Romina Morrow – Żabbar

Bird killers

Two injured marsh harriers.

It is with disgust, anger and sadness that I note the latest illegal bird killing atrocity from those who want to kill turtle doves for the same reason as the Japanese kill whales.

This can’t be allowed to continue and the bird killers have proved, time and time again, that they cannot control themselves. They retort by saying other countries do it but other countries don’t empty the skies for no reason.

I know that whatever I say will be ‘shot down’ by these people and the local authorities have no influence, otherwise they’ll be voted out of power. Such a shameful situation.

So disappointing and shame on these selfish few.

Brian Simmons – Birchington, England

Sacred art academy

I would like to air my final wish: make a sacred art academy.

There are many talented artists in Malta and Gozo.

Let us reunite and talk with the Catholic Church in Malta to help organise such a Catholic sacred art academy.

Students will learn from professionals. Restorers may be asked to help with this idea. We have seen many artistic talents, in church models, Good Friday exhibitions, paintings… Malta is rich and full of talent.

Those interested in forming a pressure group to found such an art academy can write to me at Philippe Agius, PO Box 16, Msida

Philippe Agius – Guardamangia