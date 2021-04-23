Wake-up call

I refer to the editorial ‘Malta’s war on nature’ (April 16)and Madeleine Gera’s letter (April 17).

Our incessant ‘development’ and its attendant pollution from dust and concrete – itself a disastrously polluting material – not to mention the particulates clogging our air from traffic, is short-sighted and idiotic.

Readers may be interested in a paper from the Annals of the American Thoracic Society – ‘COVID-19 pandemic, a wake-up call for clean air’.

It is ironic that while, on one hand, we may be risking public health and economic recovery by courting the vital tourist dollar, we then proceed to kill the goose laying the golden egg by uglifying everything and destroying assets such as Ġgantija.

I guess we should be grateful that (as yet) no cranes or heavy machinery have appeared on Filfla as some greedy pig eyes it for their island getaway/golf course/recreational racetrack…

You would think that health affects everyone and that developers and their crooked enablers possess lungs and cardiovascular systems like the rest of us. Hearts, alas, are as yet unlocated – never mind consciences.

Anna Micallef – Sliema

Cannabis use

Those who are arguing for some sort of right to ‘recreational’ cannabis should be enlightened by this New York Times news item: the highest court in France has ruled that the killer of Sarah Halimi, murdered in an anti-Semitic attack, will go unpunished because of his mental state brought on by cannabis.

Antoine Vassallo – Victoria

Cut down to size

Allow me to congratulate Alfred Baldacchino for his piece about the trees at Dingli.

My congratulations because, in a very polite manner, he cut down Victor Axiak to size. With all his professorship, Axiak does not impress us anymore and he is like the lot who have superglue spread on the east of his pants.

Mario Dingli – Sliema

Gozo’s ruin

Well done to Fr Charles Cini for his article about the ruining of the environment in Gozo (April 21).

First the ruin of Malta and now that of Gozo.

How can the authorities keep wreaking havoc in our beloved country?

Please, remember our future generations or they will find a soulless country, a concrete jungle with no open spaces left to enjoy nature.

Remember the saying that money is the root of all evil.

Francis Vella – Mosta

Construction chaos

After the 2013 Labour victory, Sandro Chetcuti was famously quoted as urging his fellow ‘developers’ to “make hay while the sun shines”.

The sun has certainly shone on the few but has cast many into shadowlands.

Carmel Sciberras – Naxxar

From the online comments board

Daughter of top government adviser handed lucrative contracts quits

If Adreana Zammit quit, she knows something was wrong. She carried her responsibility. And since she did not employ herself in ‘Incredible’ Ian Borg’s mini-empire, who was it in the “government” who wrongfully employed her and how is that person going to carry his/her responsibility?

Perhaps Incredible Ian could answer this question. – Noel Ciantar

Quitting is not enough. It’s even worse if she quit, took the money but provided no service! She should return our tax money. – J. Borg

Another lucrative post will be lined up for when the dust settles. – James Dewar

