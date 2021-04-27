Understanding ERA’s role

ERA has been the subject of criticism for allowing development to subsist and for voting in favour of certain developments in the decision stage of development permissions. It is time to clarify ERA’s role in the development process and how ERA has been a critical instrument in mitigating the effects of development.

It is to be clarified that ERA is an external consultee to the Planning Authority. ERA’s role is limited to that of assessing proposed developments from an environmental perspective and, based on that, ERA puts forward its own recommendations to the Planning Authority.

In this role, ERA does not provide recommendations on a whim but bases its recommendations on scientific assessments and/or studies it requires or undertakes. On its own motion, the authority holds discussions with developers and other entities in a bid to abate environmental impacts, including the reduction of development.

Has ERA always been successful in such instances? Of course not but it has certainly been effective in numerous instances whereby the efforts of the authority have yielded a better design that is environmentally balanced.

It is critical to understand that ERA’s role is not that to pull the plug on development but a role that lobbies for environmental gains through revised designs or environmental contributions that would benefit the population and the environment at large. This does not mean that ERA has, in fact, given the green light for every development application that it was consulted upon – far from it.

There are many instances where ERA has objected to development, even if mitigations were done to the development designs for a more environmentally favourable balance, and many such objections were even flouted by parties to make their own objections.

The input by ERA also has to be read in conjunction with the position taken by other established bodies which are responsible for other aspects that have an environmental aspect to them, such as entities responsible for the preservation of agricultural land or preservation of cultural heritage.

One of the processes that ERA handles to ensure the mitigation of development or activities on the environment is the environment impact assessment process (EIA). The principle behind this process is to assess a proposal for development in a way to modify the design or to reduce or mitigate environmental impacts.

Indeed, the EIA evaluates the impact of development and provides mitigation measures including downscaling proposals and assessing alternatives. The EIA is the vehicle to push for such mitigation so as to ensure a balance between environmental aspects and other factors, where this is possible. In a number of cases, the authority has indicated objection to specific developments when mitigation measures do not satisfactorily address environmental concerns.

There has been criticism levelled towards ERA in this regard, concerning the lack of transparency. ERA listened to such critique and has addressed this matter by legislating towards a more transparent forum. Following legal amendments, the recommendations on EIAs are being referred to the ERA board and determined in a sitting held in public.

ERA has also introduced new services providing public information on environmental permitting, environmental information and customer care in the revamped website published last year.

Michelle Piccinino, ERA CEO – Marsa

Victoria cemetery needs some urgent works

The Santa Maria Cemetery, in Victoria is in dire need of maintenance works.

The boundary wall on the Xagħra side is about to collapse and the flight of steps leading from the upper part to the lower level of the cemetery is dangerous to tread on.

Charles Spiteri – Għajnsielem

