What’s wrong with the Maltese? Why are they always so selfish and uncivilised? Why not just use a simple ticketing system: you arrive, take a ticket and wait until the number is called out or displayed? That way people don’t have to queue up and can go outside or get a coffee while they wait. A simple solution that you will see used in many other countries in similar

situations. When I had my COVID vaccinations in the country where I live, that’s exactly what was used. I turned up, took my ticket, number 85, for example and I looked up at the display and it showed 62, so I knew roughly how long I had to wait. Simple, effective and no chaos, no shouting, nothing uncivilised. – C. Cassar

Chris Fearne and Paul Pace, instead of acting like fools, sit down like men and get this sorted out today. I was there yesterday and got turned away when there were just three people in front of me, one of whom had travelled from Żabbar for nothing. It is the people who are being used as pawns and suffering from your chess game and it is not right. – Adrian Leone Ganado

Six months? Who are you kidding? It’s been over a year. I hope they aren’t drawing wages while doing nothing! – Chris Grillo

The government should teach citizens how to draw their own bloods, provide them with the flasks and tell them how to deposit them for analysis. – Ramon Saguna

Why is the ministry dragging its feet? Previous agreement lapsed in January 2021. Do patients have to be used as pawns in this cruel game to make a point before people come to the table for talks? – Donald Bezzina

It is disgusting for the MUMN to impose such hardships on the weakest. However, the government is showing its incompetence when it leaves an issue dragging for so long. I am not proposing accepting the union’s terms but there are other ways to manage such a service, as the pandemic has shown us. – V. Buhagiar

Absolutely disgusting state of affairs; as usual, those who can least afford to pay for medical attention are the ones who suffer. Shameful, miserable bureaucrats allowing this to happen. – Julian Gatt

Labour’s gimmicks falling to pieces! – Stephen Borg

The average Maltese Ġaħan won’t know what hit him when everything comes crashing down on his head. – Alex Grima

The electoral promises by Labour were all gimmicks. Me and you and other bloggers have been saying this all along since COVID that our finances ma kienux fis-sod. The IIP was the only government revenue. Now I think that Labour has to prove itself. The only problem is that Labour’s friends of friends will not feel the cost of living increase. Now is the turn of the GWU to shout issa daqshekk! – Godwin Dalli

My suggestion to government is that bills should be issued in full without any government support and the support amount should be shown on every bill. Consumers must be made aware of all this financial help. – J. Cuschieri

Once again socialist policies are showing us how robust they are, by bankrupting the country quicker than we can measure the losses. – M. Micallef

Reality starting to kick in... what is positive is that it’s the PL’s own mess to solve; however, I doubt they are capable. This island might be in for some hard times... – M. Cassar

Before the election we were all promised that prices will remain as is. A promise is a promise as the extreme majority voted for it. – J. Busuttil

