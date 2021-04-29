More vaccination inequities

Further to my letter of April 20, I am obliged to write again about the seemingly ongoing inequitable vaccine roll-out strategy, in the hope of getting some answers.

Malta boasts being at the forefront of the vaccination drive in Europe, yet it is neither transparent nor fair in its efforts.

On Friday, the programme opened to those aged over 40 and two of my 40-year-old friends were able to book their vaccinations that same day, which was great news. Imagine my surprise to learn their second dose is only three weeks after their first. This means most 40- to 50-year-olds in Malta will be fully vaccinated by mid to late May while those of us in our 60s and 70s will be waiting until June or even, in some cases I know of, July.

This makes absolutely no sense at all, given age is such a strong determinant of severity of illness and death.

Why continue to leave such an inordinate gap with the AstraZeneca vaccine when others seem to be offered within three weeks?

Are there medical imperatives for this?

And why not offer the alternative vaccines with three-week interludes to females of any age and retain the AstraZeneca one (with an, as yet, longer interval) for males who do not appear to risk blood clot complications?

Could I, please, ask one of the many competent journalists to raise these and my previous questions with Charmaine Gauci at her next weekly press conference (if they allow questions, that is)?

At least, then, we might be able to make more sense of what appears to be a totally arbitrary and random roll-out!

Janet Wojtkow – St Julian’s

Ongoing inconvenience

We did not wish to resort to this medium to get something done. However, we have been compelled to.

We would like to ask Transport Malta when they intend opening the lower part of Achille Ferris Street, Msida. It has been closed for over a year, thus causing inaccessibility to our two-car garage. Parking in the area is close to impossible and now with the rebuilding of the Msida primary school more parking spaces have been removed.

We would like to clarify that we are not against the closure of the road as this was done for our safety. However, it has been far too long now and there is no sign of works in progress. We appeal to the relative authorities to update us on the situation and, possibly, to relieve this convenience to us residents at the earliest.

Karen Coppini – Msida

Face masks

Malta and its health authorities are continuing to insist that people wear masks. So what is the purpose of boasting of being the country with the strongest vaccination drive in the EU?

What is the purpose of the vaccine if not to ease some of these exaggerated restrictions that are stifling our daily lives?

What kind of sick joke is it that in summer one must wear a mask on the beach?

This is bordering on stupid and is just another money-making scheme to fill the country’s parched coffers through fines.

Health authorities be reasonable, end this sham and let people live their lives.

Adrian Xuereb – Żurrieq

Not very convincing

If Michelle Piccinino, the very well-paid CEO of ERA, thinks that by writing a lengthy letter to the influential Times of Malta (April 27) she has persuaded those who follow the devastating trend in the sphere of the Maltese environment, she is wrong. But, of course, she has to obey orders.

ERA and the lot within that set-up remind me of the historic destruction of Rome by Nero.

Come off it, Michelle Piccinino and regards to Victor Axiak.

Mario Dingli – Sliema

Letters to the editor should be sent to editor@timesofmalta.com.