Hard on relatives

I refer to the article ‘Negative impact on families is now getting out of hand’ (April 26).

I totally agree with Pawlu Mizzi in stating the lack of planning highlighting the insensitivity causing pain and misery to the families of the patients at St Vincent de Paul Residence.

My family has been unable to visit my mother since March 4, 2021 because the ward has been in quarantine since then.

On April 8, I received a telephone call from the home to inform me that my 91-year-old mother had tested positive for COVID after six weeks in quarantine. This is after my mum and the rest of the ward were supposed to have been vaccinated.

My mother was moved away from the ward to another ward until April 22, whereby, after testing negative, she was moved again to another ward till she was tested again on April 24.

The following day, I received another call from the ward to inform me that my mum had tested negative again and she was going to be moved back to her original ward. After over eight weeks that we had not seen my mum, on April 26, I phoned the residence to make an appointment and was told that the same ward they moved her to is still under quarantine and we cannot see her.

I would like to know why my mum was taken back to the ward when the ward was still in quarantine. This means that we already have not visited my mum for over two months and only God knows when we will be able to see her again.

Even after considering the prevailing circumstances due to COVID-19, I feel that the situation at St Vincent De Paul is out of control and would like to know what is going to be done to rectify the situation

George Mercieca – Naxxar

Watery grave

A damaged dinghy used to carry migrants found floating in the Mediterranean. Photo: AFP

A total of 130 children of God drowned last week in the Mediterranean. Who were they? Nobody knows.

Traffickers rarely get caught. They asked for help for two days. Frontex reported them.

Fishing vessels found only dead bodies on arrival.

For us who believe in God, may He have mercy on us all.

Maria Meilak – Tarxien

Foolish leaders

I cannot fathom why a ministry does not go down the legal path and apply for a permit when it is doing roadworks. I am referring to the Ministry for Gozo and the Ministry for Transport, Infrastructure and Capital Projects.

A ministry has so many resources at hand.

So I presume that they proceed with the works without consultation or permits to have their way, even if it means ravaging the environment.

When the Ministry for Gozo started works on Daħlet Qorrot Road, in Nadur, I tried to find out more.

To enquire what supervision was being done by the Planning Authority and whether a permit was issued to carry out works on Daħlet Qorrot Road by the Ministry of Gozo, I sent an e-mail to the PA. I received the following reply: the works being carried out are permitted under the Development Planning Act CAP 552 Article 70, clause (d), since the works are being carried out by the Ministry for Gozo.

When I googled what this article says, I found the following about clause (d): emergency works in relation to public safety carried out by government, that is, it is permitted without a development permission if it is emergency works. But the works at Daħlet Qorrot Road, Nadur are not emergency works.

The same ministry is responsible for a smash-up and mess at Comino. And ERA does not have the power to implement things. I think it would be better for some people to distance themselves from ERA so as not to tarnish their reputation further.

The actions of these ministries should be an eye-opener. Change for the better is not necessarily brought about by young, polished and energetic men or women. This is ageism.

Change for the better is brought about by competence, wisdom and a goodwill. The action of these ministries speaks volumes about the arrogance and foolishness of their leaders.

Joe Portelli – Nadur

Letters to the editor should be sent to editor@timesofmalta.com. Please include your full name, address and ID card number. The editor may disclose personal information to any person or entity seeking legal action on the basis of a published letter.