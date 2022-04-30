Caravans at Għadira parking

I refer to the story about the Għadira Bay car park, where caravans are both welcome and forbidden (April 27) and wish to clarify some misinformation given to readers.

The article said that this parking in Mellieħa was to “allow 350 cars to help accommodate the thousands of visitors who enjoy Malta’s largest sandy beach every year and no reference was made at the time to a concession for caravans”. I refer to the original PA application PA/11231/18 Proposed reorganisation and resurfacing of existing parking area including the consolidation of part of the site and construction of retaining structures. The proposed parking area includes 326 parking spaces for private vehicles and caravans.

However, when the parking was completed, the sign no caravan/campers is strictly prohibited quoting L.C.B.L 37/04/2020 was placed. This quoted the by-law which was proposed by the Mellieħa local council referring that no caravans, no motorhomes can park in Mellieħa. But, on the other hand, the council tolerates commercial vehicles with no sanitary facilities being used as a private residence during the summer period, commercial vans used for storing umbrellas, deckchairs or wind surfers parked along the coast road for the summer months. I would ask what happens if a commercial van parks in that parking area with mattresses inside using the facility of the nearby toilets for their needs. I guess the answer is nothing. Nobody writes anything about this on this newspaper.

Caravans were noticed at the Għadira Bay car park despite signs prohibiting them. Photos: Christine Amaira

I would like to make a post-mortem of the whole scenario. Motorised caravans (campers) pay a road licence of €580 yearly and an insurance, same as any other motor vehicle on the road and can park anywhere if they are within the parameters of our Highway Code. The only difference is the price.

Buying a motor home may vary depending on size and make. A well-equipped new motor caravan may cost €80,000 offering good comfort; luxury can reach a higher price.

That parking in Mellieħa originally designated for private vehicles and motorised caravans is normally used in the peak summer months. First bathers come and park as close as possible to the beach, then when Marfa Road is taken up, the next option would be this parking. In the winter months that parking is not used at all, although we get some car drifters trying their skills at night.

So, if these campers are parked properly without bothering others, the same way as in all European countries, why all this fuss? The fourth camper in the same photo that featured in the article was an English enthusiast coming all the way from the UK to visit our beautiful island. One cannot expect to have motor caravans from Europe when we are the first to legislate by-laws against these motor caravan parking bays.

This was a temporary measure taken by the present government to kickstart a new way for stopovers (sostas) in Malta, followed by discussions with all stakeholders to implement measure number 361 published in the PL electoral manifesto last March.

Above all, motor caravan users need to be in good harmony with the rules handed by our club, Touring Club Malta. We cannot allow the importation of these vehicles without providing a basic parking space. These vehicles must be treated like any other sports leisure such as the boating industry.

Rene Savona Ventura, member, Touring Club Malta, San Ġwann

