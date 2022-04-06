Talking, talking...

When will TV reporters in Malta ever learn to shut up during important events being broadcast, such as the pope’s visit? Every time any music started, carefully rehearsed by choir and orchestra, they seemed to think that their voices and comments were more important than the music which goes so far into setting the atmosphere of any great occasion.

On Sunday, I settled down to watch the pope’s visit to Floriana. The music seemed to be very fine but so often was marred by talk over or visits to the studio while yet more talking and pontificating (pardon the pun) was taking place.

These great occasions should be watched with the minimum of interruption so the atmosphere can be absorbed by the viewer and all aspects appreciated, especially the music.

I used to attend lots of concerts by local band clubs at the Catholic Institute etc. but got so fed up with the comperes, who, knowing that the audience had been given programmes with comprehensive descriptions of each piece, still insisted on reading those descriptions aloud and reminding us after each speech that we were listening to such and such a band, conducted by maestro so-and-so. We already knew all that from the usually well-prepared programme. The same often happens in Church concerts.

Please let’s have a more professional presentation of Malta’s often fine music without being talked to like ignorant schoolchildren.

Well done to Sunday’s musicians. Wish I could have heard it all properly.

Andrew Gilmore – Gudja

National shame

It is a great pity that, even during the pope’s visit, PBS commentators kept on repeating the same vile error when wrongly claiming that St George Preca was the first canonised Maltese saint. For a number of consecutive times, PBS have been repeating a blatant mistake and falsity. One got the idea that some superior had issued strict instructions in this regard.

It was in 1622 (400 years ago this very year) that Pope Gregory XV formally canonised the first Maltese saint, namely St Publius, and, irrespective of certain local parochial antagonism, this fact was confirmed by Pope Uranus VIII in 1634.

Thus, there is no question who is the first canonised Maltese saint. Over and above, the pope also formally nominated St Publius as patron of the Maltese islands. It should be noted that the canon law is very strict on which “persons” can be nominated as patrons. Only canonised saints can be so nominated as patrons for any country or activity.

Thus, if reason still exists, the minister and the PBS management should issue a formal apology and seek

forgiveness for such uncalled-for antagonism.

To persist in error is diabolical.

Frans Said – St Paul’s Bay

Source of information

This brief review of the Sunday papers tells us all we need to know about Malta’s newspapers:

The Sunday Times of Malta says that the pope has told Malta to fight mania, greed and corruption.

The Malta Independent on Sunday says the pope received a warm greeting in Malta and warned about the cold winds of war.

MaltaToday says the pope has urged Malta to fight corruption.

Illum says the pope gave an earful to racists and corrupt politicians.

It-Torċa quotes the pope saying migrants are not a virus and should be welcomed.

Il-Mument says Malta gave Pope Francis a warm greeting.

KullĦadd says the pope described Malta as the heart of the Mediterranean.

Revel Barker – Għajnsielem

