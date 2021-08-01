The disposal of used syringes

I refer to the article ‘Father’s worry over syringes at Pembroke playground’ (July 25).

It is assumed that syringes disposed of inappropriately come from people who inject drugs. It is deplorable that such dangerous items are disposed of in such a way. While the injecting of drugs (especially heroin) has become less prevalent over the years, it remains a worrying high-risk behaviour.

It is even more worrying when members in the community are exposed to the danger of accidental needle stick injuries resulting from the irresponsible behaviour of a few.

In Malta, the provision of clean injecting needles and syringes from various public health centres has been a harm reducing service in place since the early 1990s. This service is reputed to have prevented an epidemic of HIV and Hepatitis C transmission among the local people who inject drugs.

Unfortunately, the authorities have not gone the whole way in providing a more comprehensive service by encouraging and providing facilities for used needles to be returned to health centres for proper and safe disposal.

Though there will remain a few who will dispose of their used needles irresponsibly, a service that educates people who inject drugs and promotes needle/syringe exchange rather than simply dishing out clean needles which are never returned, might go some way in reducing the real danger faced by the worried father and other parents like him.

Moses Camilleri, MD – Żebbuġ

Nonsensical development in Marsascala

The area before (above) and today. Photos: Google/Brian Decelis

There have been many instances over the past four years after I returned from my 10-year stint in Australia where my anger boiled over because of what I saw happening in what-used-to-be the idyllic seaside location of Marsascala. But the latest developments right in the core of the village definitely take the biscuit.

Who, in the right state of mind, would place a building – and a police station to boot – bang in front of the primary school where hundreds of children attend every day? Who wants such a development rather than leaving the space open for our kids to enjoy the bay view as they come out of school!

And if this wasn’t enough, another monstrosity is literally sprouting up in the middle of the only decent garden that was offering a lung in what will soon become the next over-developed Marsalforn, Qawra, Xlendi (add in the names of many other places that have seen the same fate) in Malta.

Where is our local council? All those involved in this project should hang their head in shame.

Ara tiġux għall-vot tiegħi fl-elezzjoni li jmiss! (Do not dare knock on my door asking for my vote at the next election!)

Brian Decelis – Marsascala

Historic day

The story of the Italian e-boat attack on Grand Harbour on July 26, 1941 by Joseph F. Grima (July 25) made very interesting reading.

My father, Carmelo Vella, was a gunner with the Royal Malta Artillery 1st Coast Regiment at Fort St Elmo on that historic day. He was very proud to form part of the Maltese regiment that managed to fight off the invaders with the help of British army command and the RAF.

Francis Vella – Mosta

Forced to retire

Peter Gatt’s case (July 18) reminds me of my own. As from last October, I was forced to retire because I was refused an extension of appointment at the University, despite my faithful and dedicated service for 28 years.

I asked the relevant University authorities several times for the reason for this refusal when there are others much older than me and medically in poorer states than me who were given the extension.

I never received an answer.

Charles Briffa – L-Iklin

Rules and regulations

ODZ means outside development zone. If developers and the authorities want to conveniently give it their own interpretation let’s call it something else. But ODZ is ODZ.

Hazard lights are supposedly meant to be used when your car poses a danger to other motorists. Stopping for pastizzi is not a valid reason.

Indicator lights ought to indicate only a change in a car’s direction, be it change of lane or a left/right turning.

A garage in use is exactly what it indicates. Certainly not a warehouse, store or shop.

Tinted car windows: are they allowed or not allowed? Let’s have the rule on this matter and then enforce it accordingly.

Adherence to the above rules and regulations and their enforcement would go a long way towards making life easier for all.

Are we capable of this much?

Louis Parnis – Fgura

Cultivating crops to produce ethanol in Malta

Forty years ago, the United States department of agriculture published a study called ‘Fuel from Farms – A Guide to Small-Scale Ethanol Production’.

Ten years ago, the National Renewable Energy Action Plan 2011 proposed the introduction of bioethanol in Malta. The intention was to import ethanol and not have it produced locally.

In 2015, the Labour government abandoned the proposal to introduce ethanol in Malta when it revised the National Renewable Energy Action Plan.

The Malta Automobile Club is sharing the study by the US department of agriculture with the farmers’ cooperatives and the ministry for agriculture. It is suggesting that co-operatives, together with their members, explore the costs and benefits of cultivating crops for the production of ethanol in Malta.

As far as it is known, no local study has been conducted to explore the costs and benefits of producing ethanol in Malta. It is time that the ministry for agriculture and the ministry for energy, together with the con­tri­bution of the University of Malta and the Malta College of Arts, Science and Technology, con­duct a study on the cultivation of crops to produce ethanol in Malta.

The European Association of Renewable Ethanol Industry (ePure) is likely to offer advice and assistance to any entre­preneur who is interested in setting up a small-scale ethanol plant in Malta.

Such a process would keep farmers busy, it could create a niche for agribusiness, it could help Enemed reduce its fuel import bill and it could reduce air pollution in Malta – a win-win situation for all.

Alfred Farrugia – Attard

Letters to the editor should be sent to editor@timesofmalta.com. Please include your full name, address and ID card number. The editor may disclose personal information to any person or entity seeking legal action on the basis of a published letter.