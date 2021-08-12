Transport Malta ‘robbing’ drivers

A few days ago, I sent the following e-mail to LESA:

“Sir, I would like to know what is the allowance given to Maltese drivers over the established speed limit. We know that in the UK, owing to various inaccuracies in our car speedometer and also in the speed cameras, an allowance of 10 per cent +2mph is given in favour of drivers. If in Malta the allowance is not the same as that in the UK, can you please explain why?”

The answer to my request was simply 10 per cent, the other kph in our favour has disappeared. So can the minister for transport explain why while we are so strict to follow each and every rule and regulation of British transport, when it comes to such allowance we are deprived of this right? This will cause thousands of Maltese drivers to pay contraventions which they are not supposed to pay. This allowance was given to UK drivers after years of tests they made together with car manufacturers. As we buy the same types of cars sold to UK drivers, we should also benefit from this allowance.

I hope that if Transport Malta does not sort out this injustice, the minister for transport will intervene in favour of Maltese drivers.

Frans Buhagiar – Safi

Dangerous pavements

The wobbly concrete slab was covered by a plank of wood following the incident. Blood spatter is seen at the top of the photo.

I would like to share my unpleasant experience with readers in order to highlight the state of our pavements. A few weeks ago, I had an unfortunate incident in Triq Kananea, Attard, where I stepped on a concrete slab on the pavement which was wobbly and I fell flat on my face.

Following a visit to the polyclinic, I went back to the site to take a photo, however, in the meantime, someone covered the top part of the wobbly slab.

In the photo (right) one can see the slab, which is clearly broken, underneath a plank of wood, and the area where I fell, which is covered in blood.

Luckily, there were two gentlemen who helped me up and called my daughter to come collect me.

As a 75-year-old woman, things could have been much worse, though I am still suffering the consequences of this fall – I have multiple bruises that are still visible and I also had a black eye. I am suffering a terrible trauma and have not left my house in over three weeks.

I had reported the incident to the police and have highlighted this to the local council in Attard. They have informed me that this is not their responsibility and passed me on to the Water Services Corporation. I sent them an e-mail; they have also brushed off the incident, informing me that this was not their problem.

Gertrude Abela – Birkirkara

Air Malta refunds

I have been flying to Malta once or twice every year. Now, due to COVID-19, I have had to cancel three of my flights.

The first two flights occurred in May 2020 as flights were cancelled. We were asked to follow up in July 2020, which we did.

We chose to have our vouchers cashed out, yet, we are still waiting to be paid the cost of our tickets, 18 months later.

I then bought a return ticket to Malta to see my elderly, unwell mother on July 19. This too had to be cancelled due to new COVID regulations.

I have written to Air Malta several times to ask for my refund on this ticket, yet again, Air Malta sends me an automated response saying they are busy and will deal with me later.

I am very peeved off as I need to see my 89-year-old mother before she passes away. I am unemployed and €350 is a lot of money for me to pay out of pocket. How long will it take for Air Malta to pay me out so I can get back to see my mum?

I need my refund as soon as possible!

Jacqueline Amanda Tarling – Rotterdam

Letters to the editor should be sent to editor@timesofmalta.com. Please include your full name, address and ID card number. The editor may disclose personal information to any person or entity seeking legal action on the basis of a published letter.