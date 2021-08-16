Crocodile tears

Having witnessed so many crocodile tears being shed by PN exponents, both in parliament and in the media, after the publication of the public inquiry report on Daphne Caruana Galizia’s murder, I thought of bringing to the attention of readers what Minister Evarist Bartolo penned on August 1:

“Even before the Panama Papers scandal was exposed, I had repeatedly said that it was unacceptable to have someone like Joe Bannister leading financial services in Malta, who held accounts in the Cayman Islands, like Panama, together with another person to whom he gave direct consultancy contracts for the Financial Services Authority, in our country”.

Bartolo continued: “At that time, for example, in 2012, prime minister Lawrence Gonzi attacked me, saying that I was harming Malta’s interest when I criticised Bannister. At that time, not one of the former PN ministers and parliamentary secretaries who are still in parliament today, and who preach morality, had defended me or criticised Bannister.”

He added: “Not long ago in parliament, I said that I considered Bannister as the one responsible for the lowering of professional and moral standards of the regulator for financial services in Malta.” Among those who defended Bannister was Gonzi, Bartolo said.

“Even during Muscat’s time I was critical and said I was against the decision to keep Bannister on board… I said that there should not be a law for Gods and another for animals.”

“I put pressure on the resignations, which happened in the Labour government. Meanwhile, I wanted to remain giving my small contribution for the changes which were needed in order to introduce serious and honest leadership. I have given my small contribution for this to happen since January 2020 to date. I am ready to continue giving my help in order for the necessary changes to happen in order to have a justice system which functions in an honest and serious way and without preferences in our society,” Bartolo concluded.

This is why I defined those hysterical speeches by Nationalist MPs, coming only from the anti-Delia faction, as crocodile tears.

A final thought. If, as stated in the public inquiry report, the demonisation of Caruana Galizia had contributed to her being murdered, couldn’t the daily demonisation of Joseph Muscat by Nationalist MPs in parliament and in the PN media, as well as by PN apologists in the English language newspapers and online, lead to a similar situation as happened to Caruana Galizia?

Eddy Privitera – Mosta

‘Rats of the sky’

Thanks to COVID-19, public awareness of the negative impact of certain micro-organisms on our health has been strengthened.

The free for all sneezing and coughing in areas such as buses and crowded areas has been reduced and, eureka, the incidence of influenza has got a knocking.

Basic hygiene and civil manners were given a boost as highly advertised appeals to self-preservation have had a marvellous effect on people’s behaviour.

Therefore, I hope the public health authorities will also focus on the unacceptable littering and dirt in our streets.

The road behind San Anton Palace complex, almost opposite the Kitchen Garden, is a case in point although here we cannot blame the pedestrians.

The pavement is carpeted with pigeon droppings. Street pigeons, called feral pigeons, are known as the “rats of the sky” because, like the rodents, these birds’ droppings pose a health risk too.

Pigeons happen to be the most unhygienic and messy birds.

I am sure any bacteriologist worth his salt will cringe at the sight of this filth.

Hopefully, our dear politicians will abandon being driven on our mega highways and walk our town and village streets.

It should prove a very salutary exercise and lead to such unacceptable situations being addressed.

Klaus Vella Bardon – Balzan

