Trying to make sense

It appears that under a new protocol, which has affected me, there is the requirement for a COVID swab test into the 11/12th day of the 14th day quarantine as a traveller.

I say new because another fellow from Toronto who landed here one-and-a-half weeks ahead of me was not required to submit to any testing.

The irony is that it would be prudent to end the quarantine if the test result is negative, or so you would think. That’s not the approach that Malta has taken. Even if your test is negative you’re expected to remain in quarantine for those extra two days.

Pray, has common sense been totally abandoned?

Noel CamillerI – Sliema

The idyllic Xlendi of yore

In the editorial ‘Turbulence in the travel industry’ (August 2), a commenter was quoted referring to these islands as “an ugly, barren, overpopulated, polluted, over-developed building site that can only get worse”. If this commenter had Xlendi in mind, I am afraid it is an understatement.

In the recent nostalgic and fascinating articles by Joe Zammit-Ciantar (July 5, 12 and 19), the author – who like the undersigned enjoyed beautiful summer days at this once idyllic fishing village – states that he dreads to visit Xlendi again. I do not blame him.

Truly enough, it is no longer the Xlendi we loved and enjoyed. The heart of those who love Gozo aches at the unbridled development going on at Xlendi and throughout the island with no respect whatsoever to the natural beauty and environment but, of course, with permission in hand from the PA.

Though it is the very peak of summer, sections of Xlendi resemble more a mega building site than a holiday resort. No respite whatsoever to those who like to enjoy some quiet days free from dust and sound pollution and to those who choose Gozo from around Europe for a little respite. Who, in his right senses, would consider to return to Gozo again?

The whole length and breadth of the Xlendi promenade is almost completely taken over by chairs and tables, in some sections up to the very waterfront. Many pavements are out of bounds for pedestrians as they are likewise occupied. Streets are closed without the least advance warning, entrapping people and their cars, for hours on end, needless to say, with permission by the local council. I wonder how the drainage pumps installed many years ago for a few hundred can cope with thousands.

To put our minds at rest, the health authorities could oblige by informing the public how often is the sea in the inner area of the bay tested for possible pollution.

A glimpse at this postcard of the promenade in the early 1960s (top right) and a recent photo of the same speak volumes.

Joseph Bezzina – Victoria

Shopping hours

With temperatures being ever so high in the summer, isn’t it time for shops to adopt more friendly opening times? How about closing between 12 and 5pm and reopening between 5 and 10pm?

Maria Pace – Birkirkara

