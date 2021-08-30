The blame is at their door

I am thinking it is all the fault of the Caruana Galizia family that the concluded inquiry they sought about Daphne’s infamous killing is now mired in controversy.

Joe Brincat’s reasoning and his recourse to court about it are not to be lightly dismissed. He may have been a Labour Party minister but he was never one who held opinions and did not stand by them.

The family got the judges they wanted and the result of the judges’ deliberations is now being questioned.

It is all the fault of the family. To have as legal counsel a firebrand politician of the sort of Jason Azzopardi was inviting the outcome they have got. All he thinks of is his political standing with the decimated Nationalist Party electorate, even before his political party. Whose interests was he promoting, the family’s or his own?

Why did they resort to such a controversial politician for a lawyer? They have fallen victim to his thinking. The surprise is that Daphne’s husband is himself a lawyer and he should have known better.

Roger Mifsud – Rabat

Weak solar panels

When I bought my solar panels I was promised thousands of units, especially in summer.

I was told that, during the summer months, many units would accumulate to make up for the cloudy winter months.

None of this happened.

So beware before deciding my fellow citizens. It’s in the interest of the government to check what products are being imported since it is a part share stalker.

Mine, for sure, are performing poorly.

My supplier blocked my phone because I asked him about such poor performance.

Carmel Bezzina – Naxxar

The gold medal award

Allow me to thank publicly the Mdina local council and my many friends and others who have expressed appreciation on my Mdina publications which brought about the appellation of the “Poet of Mdina” given to me by literary critical appreciation.

This is also to thank heartily, one more time, the city of Mdina for its recent bestowal of the gold medal award for my endeavours in the fields of poetry and literature, in English and in Maltese, relating to the city. I feel greatly honoured by this gesture as it also crowns and supplements my Onorifiċenza Ġieh l-Imdina surfacing in earlier years.

The gold medal was presented to our Lady of Mount Carmel, in prayer for her further protection and guidance of the city and in thanksgiving wholeheartedly.

A work of art in itself, Mdina stands as a monumental witness to the evolution of the soul of our island people. Uniquely enchanting, it symbolises timelessness in the haunting dream of eternity. But, whatever the effort, there is still much to say residing in the heart of the poet which he is always labouring to impart and dies without imparting.

Joe Zammit Tabona – St Julian’s

Good work

Hats off to Manuel Abdilla (July 20) who gave such a very detailed account of Fr Joseph Zarb during his stay at Żabbar as parish priest.

He gave such an excellent account of his works and truly deserves many thanks for it. I really enjoyed reading the article, which brought back very happy memories and encouraged appreciation of the many works Fr Zarb did in the Żabbar parish.

When Fr Zarb came to Żabbar in 1943, I was only eight years old. I was one of the first persons to learn about Fr Zarb’s departure from the parish because, once, when he was doing the usual collection on Sunday during the 8.15am Mass, he whispered in my ear: “Edgar, I cannot say any more now. I have to leave the parish.”

Fr Zarb was then promoted to monsignor.

Manuel, many thanks.

You are a very good writer. Keep it up and God bless your work.

Edgar Ruggier – St Julian’s

Letters to the editor should be sent to editor@timesofmalta.com. Please include your full name, address and ID card number. The editor may disclose personal information to any person or entity seeking legal action on the basis of a published letter.