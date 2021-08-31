The qualities to combat the forces of evil

I do not deem myself fit to comment on the recent outcomes in relation to the FATF report or the looming prospect of tax harmonisation. Even less so am I qualified to comment from a knowledgeable perspective on the rule of law (or lack thereof) as evidenced by various revelations and inquiries, most recently that into the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia.

But I do see that the problem extends beyond the cabinet of ministers and the powers that be. The problems of lack of accountability and that of money laundering are woven into the fabric of our society more than most of us would like to admit.

How many in the financial services sector, especially senior and top management, would have ranked the importance of the AML and compliance functions above the function of sales before Malta’s greylisting? How many would cry foul when they read of corruption in government even as surveys suggest that the party in government would win by a margin of 40,000 to 50,000 votes?

Finally, how many of us would be willing to categorically denounce the cosiness that festers between big business and the government, even at the expense of becoming the black sheep of the herd?

As cold as it may sound, the FATF report and the outcome of inquiries are an opportunity for introspection. The times we are living in call for honesty, integrity and spine.

Only when we muster such characteristics will we be able to combat the evil that has befallen us. And only then will we be able to call ourselves a proud nation whose raison d’être goes beyond the much-acclaimed sun, sea and favourable taxation regime.

Matthew Farrugia – Żurrieq

An alternative to Marsascala marina

The protest against plans for a marina at Marsascala.

Writing in Times of Malta more than 15 years ago, I had suggested a new yacht marina and a service marina (February 3, 2006).

We are still badly in need of them. The venue I had suggested was the whole isthmus of Qalet Marku, at Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq up to Għallis Tower, enclosing the marina with the construction of two strong breakwaters to shelter the boats from the east winds.

The Qalet isthmus offers space enough for workshops and for the hard storage of yachts. Furthermore, various engineering workshops and large warehouses are situated a mere two-thirds of a kilometre away in the tal-Ballut area.

The Marsascala marina proposal offers too many difficulties as compared to the above. Lately, I have been to various marinas and service yards in Australia and New Zealand, so my suggestion comes from a position of knowledge.

Joseph Buhagiar – Mosta

Why punish all Canadians?

As I have been affected by the current restrictions imposed on Canadian travellers, I have been spending most of my time researching this topic.

Malta doesn’t recognise the Canadian vaccine certificate, claiming it is easy to forge.

I’ve asked the Maltese authorities, right up to the prime minister, this question: when Malta made its declaration about the Canadian vaccine, what findings did it base its claims on?

Charmaine Gauci has claimed the certificate is easy to forge, yet, I have not seen or heard of one incident in which a traveller has been caught, investigated or charged with such forgery.

My entire background is in policing and the simple fact is that if someone is caught committing a crime you prosecute the individual.

In this case, even though, to my knowledge, there has been no such investigations or arrests, the Maltese government has decided to punish all Canadians.

Please tell me how fair is that.

Noel Camilleri – Sliema

Fraternal dialogue

In his encyclical letter on fraternity and social friendship, Fratelli Tutti, Pope Francis writes: “It is possible to find a means of serene, ordered and peaceful coexistence, accepting our differences and rejoicing that, as children of the one God, we are all brothers and sisters” (no.279).

Why not engage in fraternal dialogue and adopt the adequate legal framework for promoting and safeguarding the conscience of the individual person in matters of beliefs and convictions? Is this not truly an authentic way to be brothers and sisters to one another?

Fr Mario Attard, OFM Cap – Marsa

Letters to the editor should be sent to editor@timesofmalta.com. Please include your full name, address and ID card number. The editor may disclose personal information to any person or entity seeking legal action on the basis of a published letter.