Car engines kept running on Gozo Channel ferries

Gozo Channel ferry crossings are becoming more dangerous. This summer is more intense than the previous ones and, to complicate things further, we have the problems created by the pandemic.

When ambient temperature was still within the comfort zone, many car drivers, including myself, . ignored the regulations issued by Gozo Channel and remained in the vehicle (engine switched off) supporting social distancing.

Last weekend, when I was crossing over to Gozo and back to Malta, the number of vehicles with engines running during the crossing, to accommodate the drivers with air-conditioning, was very evident and alarming.

It is even more dangerous on these ferries, especially the double level Ta’ Pinu and Malita, which have vehicles with running engines on both decks.

The carbon monoxide emitted by these engines is odourless so one cannot be aware of the level of intoxication in the air. Besides, the ventilation system in these ferries was not designed to meet such hazardous conditions.

I expect Gozo Channel to advise drivers to leave the vehicles unattended during the crossing, according to the stipulated regulations.

Last but not least, this issue concerns most of all the Gozo Channel crew members who have to continuously endure these poisonous gases during their shift and, as far as I know, are not provided with any protective masks.

While boarding the ferry, there are security personnel; maybe these should also extend their service to ensure regulations are strictly adhered to by all vehicle drivers without any exception (MPs and ministers . included) during the crossing.

Emmanuel Galea – Victoria

An open letter to Joseph Muscat

Daphne Caruana Galizia was killed by a car bomb within a scenario of impunity on Joseph Muscat’s watch.

I had followed your rising star from a cub reporter with Super One TV and your founding of maltastar.com to becoming a member of the European Parliament, despite having previously opposed Malta’s entry to the EU.

Indeed, you had even been awarded the Outstanding Young Person of the Year Award a few months before you took over the reins of the Labour Party. After almost 20 years of Nationalist rule, it had been definitely time for a change. Although the elements of corruption which were rearing their head pale into insignificance with the multi-million shady deals on your watch, it was the time to put a stop to . the arrogance that had become symptomatic of some PN cabinet members and advisers.

Fast forward to just 13 years later when you were awarded the 2019 Person of the Year in Organised Crime and Corruption.

Having returned with my . family to Malta (mother country . always calling us back to our roots) I was shocked to the core of my system with the killing of Daphne Caruana Galizia just a couple of months after our return in 2017. Never in my brightest moments would I have thought you were orchestrating a scenario of impunity where anyone could just think of doing anything and almost certain they were going to go scot-free.

This happened in multiple economic crimes committed by your cronies as well as the unforgivable murder of a journalist.

Having read the more than 400 pages of the Caruana Galizia public inquiry, it is more than . evident that not only are there a few more indictments to be made but that you must disappear completely from the local scene (whether you also need to spend some time behind bars is not for me to decide).

May I exhort you to do the most honourable thing and apologise to the nation for all the harm you have inflicted upon us and resign voluntarily from the Labour Party for its sake and the country’s.

Until then, your name will remain a black spot in our country’s recent history.

Brian Decelis – Marsascala

