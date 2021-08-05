Pocket dictators

It is despicable of the MUMN to use patients to force the government’s hand in the petty dispute it has in connection with triaging.

Blackmail is the only name l can find for the situation.

Is it so onerous for a nurse to ask a person whether he has been abroad or whether she has had any contact with a COVID sufferer? Why deploy a doctor to such a simple task?

Perhaps the aim is to win some new allowance for nurses. Perhaps the MUMN could seek its members’ opinion about the matter and about its directive.

All l know is that, on July 25, l had treatment to a wound l have following a bike accident last month.

I have had fine treatment for my wound since the accident and, that day, I was told to call at my town’s health centre on July 28 for a change of dressing.

On the day, the nurses told me they could not treat me because they were under a directive. I can’t blame them.

I was told to call on the following day but check beforehand to see if the directive had been lifted. It has not, at the time of writing.

I suppose it would be alright for my wound to fester, so long as the MUMN gets what it wants.

The thing is, there are too many petty pocket dictators in this country.

Roger Mifsud – Rabat

Never again

Protesters outside Castille following the publication of the inquiry report.

Responsibility for the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia has been firmly laid at the feet of Joseph Muscat and his circle of ministers and close advisers.

The present prime minister has apologised to Caruana Galizia’s family. He has done the right thing. But that is just the first step.

Muscat continues to try and get sympathy from his supporters by accepting the report “with reservations”.

As the person who led the campaign of disdain from the very front, and fostered a culture of impunity for his corrupt friends to thrive, he needs to be held accountable and to be sanctioned.

He should be ashamed of himself and, instead, he casts doubt on the integrity of the judges.

Malta looks to Prime Minister Robert Abela to do the right thing. Disown Muscat and his cronies.

This will be the start of a long, healing process which the country must go through. It will never bring Caruana Galizia back and she will never pen another article or be with her loved ones. It will, however, prevent us from ever again being dragged through the gutters by our country’s leaders.

The Nationalist Party has clearly offered the government its unconditional support for this to happen both to implement the suggested reforms as well as to drive the message home.

Bernard Grech was clear: never again.

Now it’s Abela’s turn to show that he draws a line under Muscat’s era.

Jerome Caruana Cilia – Qormi

Judges’ report

The three judges’ detailed – and damning – report confirmed what clear-sighted, unprejudiced, intelligent people have known all along.

Carmel Sciberras – Naxxar

Who speaks for the unborn?

“The health, well-being and emancipation of women in Malta are our priorities.”

So said Doctors for Choice (July 26).

And, in all that, who speaks up for the child yet to be born, the child whose very life – and not just its “health and well-being” – will be snuffed out once a decision is made to abort?

Michael Vella – Sliema

