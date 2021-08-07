The next step forward

The prime minister is reported to have said that the next step following the publication of the inquiry into the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia is to have a serious discussion on the future of journalism in Malta.

We do not need any more discussions, least of all on journalism and journalists who are doing an excellent job (at least some of them are).

As they say, if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. More discussions will only be a waste of time, perhaps an excuse for delaying urgent decisions or a camouflage so that we may appear to be doing something about the report.

What we need now are not discussions but a timetable which tells us clearly when the recommendations indicated in the report will be implemented.

This is already overdue.

Joe Pace Ross – Sliema

Chris Peregin and the PN

Christian Peregin (left) with PN leader Bernard Grech. Photo: Facebook

Christian Peregin, former Times of Malta journalist who later set up Lovin Malta, has decided to unmask himself and accepted a very lucrative job, worth €65,000, as PN strategist to lead Bernard Grech’s electoral campaign.

Just seven months ago, the same Peregin had said this about Grech: “I want to live in a country where politicians pay their taxes diligently, not settle years of debt just before they decide to contest a PN leadership contest.”

This same man is now not only eagerly willing to live in a country which, until seven months ago he abhorred, but intends to work hard to persuade the majority of the Maltese people to also want to live in a country that is led by a Nationalist prime minister who only opted to “settle years (12 years) of debt just before he decided to contest the PN leadership contest”.

How can Peregin now expect to be taken seriously when he urges voters to forget all he had said about Grech and the PN?

Peregin had also derided the Labour government on supposed “lack of transparency” and, yet, wants to keep his PN contract under wraps.

Was it pure coincidence that, when on the very first day of his new job Peregin appealed to PN voters to “stop complaining and start contributing (money)”, Grech announced that the PN will now start collecting donations every month?

Somehow the PN has to find the money in order to pay Peregin, who only a few months ago had initiated a constitutional case asking the court to close down both the PN and PL radio and TV stations. Will he now withdraw that court case? No wonder the PN’s employees and many PN voters are livid.

Saviour Balzan defined Peregin as an opportunist and hypocrite, besides other uncomplimentary adjectives, one of which was that he was also a pro-abortionist. Ironically, Grech, on the same day, said that the PN “is a broad church”.

Broad church indeed, having a pro-abortionist leading the PN’s electoral campaign!

Eddy Privitera – Mosta

A tale of two tragedies

The assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia has been defined as a national tragedy

The fact that, perhaps, only a maximum of three per cent of the Maltese adult population will ever read the public inquiry board’s report in full is, in my opinion, a follow-up tragedy.

Victor Pisani – Birżebbuġa

