Vaccination conundrum

I would totally endorse the views of Alexiei Dingli (August 3) and urge everyone who can take the vaccine to do so.

Speaking from personal experience, I can attest to their efficacy. On a recent trip to the UK to visit family, my youngest son (26) tested positive for COVID.

Despite having shared the house and been in close proximity over the previous five days, neither my husband nor I tested positive for the virus throughout the ensuing 10 days of self-isolation we all had to endure together. Nor did my eldest son and his wife, who had been in close contact with him only the day before.

What we all had in common was the fact that we had had both doses of the vaccine (three different brands). My youngest son had had a first vaccine dose and so his symptoms were relatively mild and he recovered within five days.

Thus, I would urge anyone who is still hesitant to go get vaccinated. More than protecting the wider community, it protects you from severe illness and the risk of long COVID. Surely that is worth something?

Janet Wojtkow – St Julian’s

Great service

My wife and I visited Gozo again in July. Unfortunately, my wife developed some medical symptoms and needed care.

After ringing a local doctor, who kindly gave us his advice and time (on a Saturday), it was recommended that we visit the hospital in Victoria.

The treatment and kindness we received there were exceptional. The service puts our own health service to shame. My wife was seen, examined and treated promptly and efficiently and with great care and gentleness.

We would like to thank all involved, the staff at Gozo General and at the health clinic in Victoria and also congratulate Malta on its magnificent health service.

Peter Fellows-McCully and Claire Kearney – Dublin

Vaccine certificate

I cannot understand why Malta is not accepting the Australian COVID vaccination certificate that demonstrates double vaccination with EU-approved Astra Zeneca vaccines.

Although not many Australians are able to travel, there are some with personal and or family reasons who need to come to Malta.

They will not present a public health hazard and their exclusion seems cruel, unhelpful and unnecessary.

If other EU countries can accept the Australian certificate, why can’t Malta?

Pamela Martin – Mellieħa

Seats

Honourable way out? Resignation? Fat chance. Not even Superglue can make these Labour cabinet ministers stick so much to their seats and perks.

Carmel Sciberras – Naxxar

