Using two weights, two measures

It is good to learn (from TVM News) that the government spent €5 million to equip and refurbish five classrooms.

It is sad to realise that, at the same time, the state pays peanuts to teachers who are the most valuable source of learning in those classrooms.

Charles Farrugia – Rabat

Naive PN MPs sitting on PAC

How naive of the PN MPs on the PAC to even think that dyed-in-the-wool Labour MPs (and speaker) would sanction adequately a fellow Labour MP who has misbehaved.

Carmel Sciberras – Naxxar

From the online comments: Government slams lawyer’s comments blaming Caruana Galizia’s son for murder

Anthony DeGiovanni (left) said on radio that Matthew Caruana Galizia is partially to blame for his mother’s assassination.

Where was this guy when decent workers were being bashed at the drydocks? What did he do on that dark day when decent drydocks workers were being bashed by the Mintoffian marmalja? Just asking. – Rob Hawke

It’s hugely insensitive and highly insulting. It’s also actually untrue: if the assassins hadn’t used a bomb they would have shot Daphne. The main reason they used a bomb was to send a message.

So, it didn’t really make any difference whether Matthew left the car out or didn’t. Daphne would have been murdered within weeks by one means or another. – D. M. Briffa

If you want to see how such shocking propaganda is fuelled check out the shocking brainwashing narratives on the PL radio station. And the Broadcasting Authority just sits duck. – J. Grima

So do we have to garage our car to be protected against bombs? – Maria Aquilina

Let’s call a spade a spade. This is government-sponsored harassment and intimidation and it has been the preferred course of action for Malta’s Labour governments since the 1970s. That it is targeted at the surviving family members of an assassinated journalist makes it all the more despicable. We have not travelled far and we have learned absolutely nothing from the ransacking of the law courts and the arson attack on the Times of Malta. – Louis Amato Gauci

We have gone back to the 1980s. Democracy is a farce and the corrupt of the 1980s are still here, corrupting our youth.

What a shame of a country. Rule of law is non-existent. The supposed new Movement that Joseph Muscat boasted so much about is just a rehash of the 1980s albeit in a modern format. – Francis Said

This is the type of misfit and ignorant people the PL is populated with. The government can condemn all it wants but actions speak louder than words. PL ministers and backbenchers who continually attack and demonise critics and ONE broadcasters who do the same are and continue to be in place and still act with impunity. So the government’s condemnation is just more empty and meaningless words. – Mary Attard

