Thanks from the missions

I would like to thank the Mission Fund of Mosta for sending me €2,500 for the education of children from economically poor families.

These children attend our well-run schools with boarding facilities and are prepared for professional job opportunities.

I ask readers to send to the Mission Fund used stamps and donations to help in this important work.

Donations may be made online or by direct bank transfer. More information may be accessed from the website: www.missionfund.org.mt.

Fr Paul Aquilina SJ – Jharkhand, India

Gozo Channel times on the internet

Gozo Channel ferries and its employees are doing their utmost to give a sterling service. My complaint is about the times of the next ferry as shown on the official schedule on the internet.

Even if the ferry is delayed due to bad weather, the schedule continues showing a time of departure which is not correct. This also happens on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day when the ferry stops for three hours.

Is it not time for Gozo Channel Operations Ltd to fix this dilemma?

As a post scriptum, I still do not understand why an essential service has to stop. And I cannot see why the sector is not liberalised and more boarding/disembarking points introduced.

Maybe the hiccup saga involving the fast ferry be a thing of the past.

Joe Portelli – Nadur

Name-costing mistake

I find it enigmatic that a person of above-average intelligence managed to make such a failure of his political life.

From the beginning, Joseph Muscat had shown signs of good leadership, especially when he delivered a hopeful speech before the 2013 election. Then I thought that Muscat could be an edge over the crisis-ridden Nationalist government. Then I also thought that this PhD holder could be a “no monkey-business” prime minister.

I am not good at dates but Muscat slipped on the very slippery banana skin as Konrad Mizzi and Keith Schembri. Muscat said that Daphne Caruana Galizia was the cause of his stripping down. I think Muscat wants to show loyalty to Mizzi and Schembri to the end.

He admitted his mistake of not sacking these two “gentlemen” – a mistake that cost him his good name.

Mario Dingli – Sliema

Not in line

Reference is made to the article ‘NGOs say Cottonera residents’ dockyard complaints are being ignored’ (November 25).

We would like to put on record that Vittoriosa Stars FC does not form part of the group of NGOs mentioned by the author in the article and, therefore, disassociates itself from the article.

Vittoriosa Stars FC argues that it is not in its remit to comment on environmental issues in the area. This not to mention that a group of NGOs in Cottonera, including Vittoriosa Stars FC, annually receive sponsorships from that Palumbo Shipyard as part of its social responsibility.

Joseph Cassar – Secretary, Vittoriosa Stars FC, Vittoriosa

Letters to the editor should be sent to editor@timesofmalta.com. Please include your full name, address and ID card number. The editor may disclose personal information to any person or entity seeking legal action on the basis of a published letter.