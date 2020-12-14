Unnecessary euthanasia

I sympathise with Sam (‘Put euthanasia on the agenda,’ activist patient pleads, December 7), pray for her and wish her every success in overcoming her Huntington’s disease but I need to tell her that euthanasia is not the solution. There is absolutely no need of euthanasia. Striving for euthanasia is a negative step.

She is mistakenly trying to find sympathisers among our politicians as our politicians know that they are there to save and protect life with their policies. That’s why we have medical doctors, the health department and the Medical School at the University of Malta.

Sam is missing a very important point, namely the fact that, during their graduation ceremony, all medical doctors take an oath to save human life. What she is suggesting is just the opposite: she is telling them to take away human life, something that goes directly against the very reason of their being medical doctors.

All medical doctors take an oath to save life. Among other things they say: “I will take care of all patients equally, irrespective of social, racial, political or ideological differences. I will not put profit or advancement above my duty and service to patients.” This is part of their Hippocratic Oath.

The classical Hippocratic Oath includes: “I will prescribe regimens for the good of my patients according to my ability and my judgement and never do harm to anyone. I will not give a lethal drug to anyone if I am asked, nor will I advise such a plan…”

Sam, be wise. Use your time well for the benefit of human lives indeed. Be positive in your attitude. And remember that good palliative care makes euthanasia unnecessary.

Joe Zammit – Paola

Loss of Sliema

Sliema’s skyline is characterised by standard blocks of apartments and numerous cranes. Photo: Shutterstock.com

I recall Malta as a country in ruins, yet, there were still eye-catching buildings to fill the imagination of a child who was taught about the Knights of St John and all the romantic stories attached.

Being a Sliema girl, I vividly recall walking up and down the promenade where I used to admire all the beautiful houses that lined the route.

Sadly, whether for financial gain or because the properties became too large to manage, slowly, all were sold and demolished like a pack of cards only to be replaced by standard blocks. The beauty slowly vanished and the sun, obliterated by the high-rise buildings, also dimmed the light in the area, making Sliema unrecognisable from what it once was.

Contractors’ cranes dotted the skyline, with no interest in preserving the past but only counting the monies aimed at making them billionaires at a rapid pace: no national pride there but financial gain all the way.

Many cultural tourists visited Malta because of its rich historic past. Gozo was simply a delight with its old narrow streets, green landscape, shepherds parading their flocks in the narrow country lanes; that’s what attracted foreigners to the islands. Now that we keep building these monstrosities, there is nothing for the foreigner who wants to see the way we were because all we have to offer is flats, flats and yet more flats and hotels by the dozen.

Soon, local residents will have to give way to these blocks and move where? Soon, there will be no room for us locals to call home. What foreigners will we attract to the island once all the beauty is eroded? What was once a unique little island with plenty to feed the intellectual mind is being replaced by tourists who only want to come to enjoy the sun and the beaches. Are we to become another Ibiza, Costa del Sol or suchlike for those who do not appreciate the beauty that may still be preserved?

I, therefore, say a big no to more hotels being built in the Sliema area. The proposed project of a hotel in Milner Street will look simply out of place when joined to the other old-fashioned properties to which it is proposed to be adjoined.

Will the Planning Authority see the light of the futility of this venture and have the gumption to say, no? This project cannot go forward as it will affect the residents’ way of life, health and congestion. In short, an eyesore to the present landscape and the death of the Sliema that we once knew.

Angela Gatt-Gifford – Sliema

