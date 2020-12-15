Fidelity to the Gospel

Koheleth, the biblical preacher, thus sings: “Is there a thing of which it is said ‘See, this is new?’ It has already been in the ages before us.”

These words, written a few hundred years before Christ, ring true today as they have always done. Yet, so often, we, men and women of the third millennium, pride or, rather, illude ourselves that much that is happening in our age is entirely and breathtakingly new. Naturally, where science and technology are concerned our times have witnessed unparallelled achievements compared to past ages.

However, when it comes to certain norms which are presented as being entirely innovative, this is unfounded.

Many countries present their liberal agenda proudly declaring that, at long last a backward culture has been eliminated. They delight in portraying themselves as being enlightened and progressive while not realising how unfounded this is.

Certain modern legislation, unthinkable just a few decades ago, prevailed in the Greco Roman world – divorce, abortion, infanticide (today’s late-term abortions) and homosexuality.

It was only Christianity which, over time, decreed these practices as being immoral and condemnable.

So, really, today’s culture is a throwback to those pre-Christian ‘progressive’ times during which people entertained themselves by watching men fight each other to death in the arena and slaves could be killed at the whim of their owners.

Those, especially Christians, who refused to adhere to the dominant culture of those times often met an atrocious death. Today, those who refuse to conform to the pensiero unico are ostracised and marginalised and could, possibly, face prosecution.

What are Christians to do in these circumstances?

The answer lies in utter fidelity to the Gospel and, for Catholics, also to the teachings of the Church.

The great Consoler, the Holy Spirit, will be constantly with them reminding them of Christ’s words: “Those who endure to the end will be saved” Matthew 24-13.

Jacqueline Calleja – Naxxar

Who are they kidding?

The first COVID-19 jabs have been given to patients in the UK. Photo: Shutterstock.com

What are Rodolfo Ragonesi and his group (December 9) trying to convince us of?

That the COVID infection is no worse than seasonal flu and that the excess mortality recorded by various countries is due to electromagnetic fields?

That the medical science responsible for PCR testing (a major breakthrough in molecular diagnostic accuracy) and current vaccine design and production are all rubbish and, possibly, a crime against humanity?

That the susceptibility of the elderly to COVID should be ignored because the younger generations do not want any restrictions to their life and parties?

Do they realise they’re on the same wavelength with geniuses like Donald Trump and Jair Bolsonaro and with some religious crackpots in Afghanistan and Pakistan?

We are all genetically and biologically different and some have immune system quirks resulting in serious allergies, such as dying within minutes from peanut allergy. Human lifespan shot up after the discovery (by chance) of penicillin and then of other antibiotics but some individuals are allergic to these medicines and must avoid them. Similarly, even with these new COVID vaccines, there are indications that they could be responsible for serious reactions in hyperimmune allergic individuals.

Health services around the world, and not least ours, are struggling to do their best to contain this pandemic. If Ragonesi and his group have the evidence that this is not so and that they have been acting against the common good, then Ragonesi et al should take their case to the European Court of Justice. If not, they are going to be suspected of spreading fake news against the interests of the Maltese common good.

Albert Cilia-Vincenti – former HM Coroner’s Pathologist, central London and central Hampshire, Attard

Letters to the editor should be sent to editor@timesofmalta.com. Please include your full name, address and ID card number. The editor may disclose personal information to any person or entity seeking legal action on the basis of a published letter.