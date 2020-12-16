Irresponsible statements

If anyone had any hope that the supposed new PN leader would offer a more moderate and modern policy than what his predecessor had done, that hope has already faded away.

This was made glaringly obvious from the moment Manuel Delia, on behalf of the PN front-organisation, Repubblika, had warned Bernard Grech “not to f*** up… or else”.

Grech has proven that he is very loyal to those who succeeded in ousting his predecessor. In fact, he is proving to be even more negative than Delia. And that is saying something!

Two most recent events which prove this were, first, when Maria Deguara, spokesperson for health, stated publicly that “the (COVID-19) vaccine is no solution” for the pandemic. This was later followed by a much more dangerous and irresponsible statement by Grech.

After saying that he welcomed the news that the vaccine will soon be available in Malta, he then extremely irresponsibly added “we will now see if it works”, when he should be encouraging, nay, urging everybody to take the vaccine.

Hence, Grech has sowed doubt about the efficacy of the vaccine in the minds of those who still take seriously whatever is said by this man.

The second shameful and, again, irresponsible statement by Grech’s PN was when it said that the PL government “had failed the rule of law test”.

Such an irresponsible and damaging statement can only play into the hands of those who would like to see Malta blacklisted by Moneyval. If that happens, the Maltese people as a whole will suffer the consequences.

Grech and his PN seem to be uninterested as long as they wrongly believe that the black-listing of Malta would politically benefit the PN.

Eddy Privitera – Mosta

Senior members

Only a few weeks ago, I wrote about the wealth of knowledge ‘senior’ citizens have to contribute to party politics together with other subject matters, no matter which party they belong to.

A fine example are Carmelo Mifsud Bonnici (top) and Edwin Vassallo, both PN. I have to apologise to the latter for forgetting to include him as well in the arena of the above-mentioned.

The younger ones too have a place in parliament but not without the senior ones, especially those who are still dynamic and energetic. Don’t underestimate the elderly.

Karl Flores – San Ġwann

Working towards change

Carmel Sciberras (November 27), Anton Borg (December 10) and other correspondents have vilified my pro-choice colleagues and myself for forsaking the Hippocratic oath.

I presume they are referring to this translation of the original text: “I will give no deadly medicine to anyone if asked, nor suggest any such counsel; and, in like manner, I will not give to a woman an abortive pessary.”

Given that the original oath was adopted at a time when abortion was extremely dangerous to women’s health, it is entirely possible that this section of the Hippocratic oath was intended to prevent doctors from administering abortifacients that would have been dangerous to women, rather than to a developing foetus.

The Hippocratic oath may uphold timeless ethics and values but it has changed significantly since it was first written 2,500 years ago. As one of the symbols of the medical profession, the oath exemplifies the modern ethical principles of beneficence, non-maleficence and confidentiality, while also enshrining other principles such as compassion, honesty, humility, integrity and justice. Today, its chief message focuses on the patients’ best interests and not on the prohibition of surgery, euthanasia or abortion, as is generally believed.

Today’s doctors face a number of important ethical issues that are not included in the Hippocratic oath. For example, the original oath makes no mention of shared decision making, avoiding conflicts of interest, treating all patients equally (regardless of ability to pay, social class, education, race etc.) and avoiding the practice of medicine while impaired due to physical or psychological disease.

Allow me also to draw readers’ attention to the last point on the Hippocratic oath that some of us swore to many years ago: “I will strive to change laws which are contrary to patients interests or to my professional ethics.” Since abortion care is healthcare, that is exactly what Doctors for Choice Malta are working towards.

Isabel Stabile – St Julian’s

