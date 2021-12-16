'Uncertainties’ in therapeutic terminations of pregnancy

I have asserted that the present ‘blanket ban’ on all abortions seemingly mandated by the criminal code does not apply to therapeutic abortions, that is, those terminations of pregnancy carried out in order to save the life of the mother or protect her from grievous threats to her health.

Both Isabel Stabile and Christopher Barbara claim that the justification that legiti­mates therapeutic termination of pregnancies is too ‘uncertain’ and that something must urgently be done to the present law to remove this uncertainty (December 14, 15). I take their word it is uncertain for them. But it has always been certain for everyone else who has had to deal with abortion and its control.

For at least the last 500 years, there is not one recorded case of anyone ever being prosecuted in Malta for having taken part in a therapeutic abortion. Not one. Not a single one. No mother, no medi­cal practitioner, no other participant has ever been molested for having played a part in a therapeutic abortion. Not a single police officer, not one single state prosecutor has, in 500 years, ever charged anyone with therapeutic abortion.

Not a single magistrate or judge, or jury, over 500 years, has ever found therapeutic abortion to be criminal or to somehow attract the sanctions of the criminal code.

Never did anyone share the ‘uncertainties’ that Stabile and Barbara now claim assail them. For at least 500 years all investigators, state prosecutors, magistrates and judges, unanimously, have always understood there is only one proper way how criminal law is to be understood. Not one of them shared the doubts of those clueless in the law.

Even during the rule of the intolerant Order of Malta, an uncompromisingly bigoted

religious entity that listed criminal abortion among the most detestable of crimes, punishable by death, does one find one single instance on record of a prosecution or a condemnation for therapeutic abortion. Not once.

If Stabile or Barbara document one single case in the last 500 years of therapeutic abortion in Malta being criminalised, I will humbly concede ‘uncertainty’ and join them in clamouring for a change in the law. If they do not, I rather expect them to concede cheap scaremongering.

Giovanni Bonello – Valletta

Electrogas adverts

The full-page adverts from Electrogas Malta titled ‘An Open Letter to the People of Malta’ seem to be an apologia pro Konrad Mizzi.

“Look how beneficial, both economically and ecologically, this project has been. So what if there were gross irregularities and massive corruption. Can’t you see that the end justified the means?”

Yes, Electrogas, our vision is very clear.

Carmel Sciberras – Naxxar

Happy Christmas Helena Dalli

Had I been a Labour supporter throughout all these years with Helena Dalli in my district, I wouldn’t have voted for her following her latest gaffe, namely putting forward a suggestion to avoid using the word Christmas and Christian names such as Maria and Joseph.

How is it possible that certain individuals can stoop so low? Dalli has disgraced both herself and our nation.

Not only was she shown resentment by her colleagues (Cyrus Engerer not included) but she was also frowned upon by Pope Francis when answering questions by journalists on a flight. Now we have the latest outburst by politician and TV personality Vittorio Sgarbi whose description of Dalli shocked everyone. Sgarbi called Dalli “povera deficente e cretina da Malta”.

People are asking: who are the Maltese individuals making a bad name for Malta abroad? Surely not Roberta Metsola, David Casa and Simon Busuttil!

If Prime Minister Robert Abela had some guts, he would have immediately requested her to pack up and come back home. She is not fit for purpose, like most of her Labour colleagues. Last but not least, the Minister for

Education Justyne Caruana. The list is endless.

Emily Barbaro Sant – Mosta

