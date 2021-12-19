Doing our part to save the environment

Global warming and climate change are parts of the same serious issue that only recently have most world leaders started to tackle concretely. The COP26 conference has led to a number of commitments with the aim of cutting emissions and avoiding temperature rises of above 1.5ºC.

It is clear that these actions are needed urgently but, for those not involved in implementing these commitments, we may end up believing incorrectly that this is not our battle too because climate change seems bigger than us.

In fact, the truth is that it is the duty of all of us to do our part to help save the environment and tackle climate change. Even if our contributions may seem small, if every individual on the planet does their own small part, then this will have a huge positive impact.

One of the main reasons that has led to an increase in global warming has been the regular cutting of trees, such as the deforestation of the Amazon rain forest. Yet, within this crisis exists an opportunity for us to do our part. Planting of trees can be one way we can tackle climate change and air pollution.

It is for this reason that I have started a campaign encouraging individuals and families to ‘Adopt a Tree’. This campaign, which will happen every year, will see 3,500 olive, pine and carob trees cultivated and maintained regularly. Those trees are found traditionally in the Mediterranean basin and are cultivated in all the countries of the Mediterranean, including Malta.

They will help reverse the loss of green cover and attract birds and buzzing pollinators in Malta as well as improve air quality in the long term. Working directly with local communities will demonstrate that restoring and greening our landscapes in Malta is possible if we all work together.

Those interested are encouraged to sign up for this campaign, which will see them receive a fact sheet with their tree, which will give the information required on how to cultivate and take care of it. For two years this tree will be yours to keep, knowing that it will eventually form part of a mass plantation effort as these trees will be planted in a public area for all to enjoy and benefit from.

At the end of these two years, these trees will have a much higher chance to prosper and survive in our climate, which is difficult to do due to the dry and hot conditions that we have most of the year and the lack of rain. Our efforts to take dutiful care of these trees can leave a result and a benefit that can last for many years as these trees are known to live for a very long time in the right conditions.

If we are all to play an active role in saving our planet, it is such actions that will see us make the biggest difference. The environment is ours to take care of and we must all be involved in climate action.

Although taking caring of a small tree for two years may seem insignificant, in fact, our actions can result in our society reducing air pollution and also help combat climate change. Together, we have an opportunity to concretely make a difference and actively do our part in saving the environment.

ALEX AGIUS SALIBA, MEP – Brussels, Belgium

Support for the Marsascala water polo committee

Last week, a court decided to cancel the permit for a new water polo pitch and restaurant, as well as other offices, along Salini Street, in Marsa­scala. This permit was issued back in July 2020 despite a number of objections.

The court decision has been welcomed by many, many resi­dents while others, including the Marsascala water polo committee, were understandably angry.

My position was that I was against this development, the main reason being that it did not make sense to build another water polo site in the bay, when the site at Żonqor was taken away abruptly from the Marsascala water polo club to make way for the AUM, which was a complete failure from day one.

So, in view of these circumstances, it was much wiser to return and regenerate the Żonqor site to be enjoyed by the water polo committee.

During the application process one could easily notice that the seven people on the Planning Authority panel who voted in favour had made their intentions clear with their weak and idiotic comments. This was highlighted by the ERA chairman, Victor Axiaq, who put all the blame for what Marsascala is going through on the residents.

Axiaq voted in favour, stating that it was ironic that the residents were against it when these same residents had contributed to the rapid expansion of the village! The permit was granted despite the lack of a proper site selection process and the necessary environmental impact assessments. The shortage of parking facilities was overcome by a ridiculous contribution of €22,135 to the urban improvement fund.

Many residents are worried that the withdrawal of the permit will pave the way for a yacht marina and I don’t blame them.

It is clear that the government lacks a proper and much need­ed holistic plan for our village. Apart from the defunct Żonqor university, last May the MTA published a design contest whose deadline was postponed until mid-December. This was followed by Transport Malta issuing another document for the designing, building and managing of a yacht marina.

All this chaos triggered me and other residents to work endlessly to have the first residents’ network of Marsascala. After a long battle, we eventually have our own NGO and I take the opportunity to thank all those who helped us and who have joined already. I invite everyone who has Marsascala at heart to join this network as soon as possible.

We must join forces to work together and support the water polo committee to acquire back the ex-national complex. We must demand that the government invests a good amount of money, not simply to have the complex upgraded but also to regene­rate the Żonqor area.

It’s no secret that millions had been earmarked for the revoked water polo project. This money can now be used not only for the ex-national water polo site but also to embellish the whole of Marsascala.

JOHN BAPTIST CAMILLERI – Marsascala local councillor, Marsascala

Letters to the editor should be sent to editor@timesofmalta.com. Please include your full name, address and ID card number. The editor may disclose personal information to any person or entity seeking legal action on the basis of a published letter.