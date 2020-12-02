Pandemic anomalies

I would like to start by admitting that, by and large, our authorities are doing a good job, under extremely difficult conditions, in controlling the COVID-19 pandemic. However…

Many controversies are arising due to hurriedly enacted criteria, which, in turn, create anomalies leaving citizens arguing “But why?”

If I may, let me point out one classic case. I refer to that of the Malta Union Club, which, at the moment, has been ordered to remain completely closed whereas at other clubs, offering almost identical activities, it is business as usual (almost). On what grounds can this discrimination be possibly justified?

Particularly now during the Christmas period, the huge underground parking facility the Union Club has smack in the centre of the shopping area in Sliema is an indispensable asset for its members and their shopping needs. The club also has two, well-equipped, open-air tennis courts. Why should these be closed?

It is also yet another huge blow to all the shops and other businesses nearby. Any chance of reconsideration with careful thinking, please?

Albert Sacco – Gżira

Oliver Friggieri: a life teacher

Since his entrance into the Father’s House, my heart and mind kept asking the pertinent question: who was Oliver Friggieri?

While accompanying the sick at the hospital the Holy Spirit gave me this verse in Maltese: Oliver Friggieri jgħallmek il-ħajja x’jiġifieri, meaning Oliver (by his voluminous writings) teaches you what life really is. Before reading his writings I shall be asking myself: what is Oliver teaching me about life through this poem, novel, essay, etc.?

What an encouraging perspective to approach the writings of this gentle, humble and generous giant of Maltese literature and language!

Fr Mario Attard OFM Cap – Marsa

PBS please note

I watched the excellent transmission of events connected with the funeral organised by the state for Oliver Friggieri, for which my thanks to PBS.

I cannot, however, help but mention a jarring note during an otherwise discreet running commentary from St John’s.

Just as the organist started playing Franck’s exquisite Panis Angelicus during Holy Communion, the commentator took over, regaling us with the names of the various VIPs present, insensitively drowning out the angelic voice of soprano Nicola Said, which I valiantly strove to hear, and breaking the reverence due at such a solemn moment of the Mass. It would be appreciated, for future reference, if PBS were to, please, try and avoid such unfortunate slips.

Ann Gingell Littlejohn – Sliema

More on the saving habit

Further to what my friend Saviour Buttigieg wrote about on ‘Making a habit of saving’, I might add that there was a time when the World Bank/IMF used to celebrate once a year a World Savings Day and Malta too used to mark the event with a lot of activities, some that were excellently organised by the then Government Savings Bank.

In Rome, where I was a student for some time, the Italian government too used to celebrate La Giornata Mondiale per il Risparmio with an auspicious event under the patronage of the President of the Republic.

Bank and government employees, academics, students both local and foreign, politicians and, above all, teachers and schoolchildren would be invited to the event that included various speeches at the Campidoglio.

And, on one occasion, when the keynote speech was given by then president Giuseppe Saragat I distinctly remember a most important phrase he had used: “Il risparmio e’ alla base di ogni piano” – savings is the foundation of any [economic] plan”.

How wise: no country can adequately plan its economy for the future (be it next year’s budget or whenever) if the savings habit is not deeply inculcated into its children and youth.

John Consiglio – Birkirkara

