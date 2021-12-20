Malta’s bond market

Times of Malta readers, myself included, are generally grateful to Edward Rizzo for his regular updating of goings on in our equity and bond markets. And, last week, he did well to commemorate both the MSE’s 30th anniversary and the market’s reaching of a €2 billion market issues level.

But, in his heart of hearts, doesn’t he feel that he has now long started to sound not much different to an investments salesperson? Why do most of his reviews of new bond issues speak only of the positive or neutral elements in any new issues?

Surely, proper SWOT analysis about any new issue would give him enough material to be much more objective.

With new issues coming out galore onto the market – in recent years, including retailing, the much maligned building and construction and other economic sectors – surely, he should be aware of and write openly about the dangers of even one first corporation defaulting on its obligations… And in everything there is always a first time, especially in a market that is so obviously being tapped by many issuers who would have been refused their desired levels of financing by the country’s banking sector.

Finally, surely Rizzo should be much more publicly insistent on the absolute need that all new local bond issues should be accompanied by both a sinking fund and a proper agency rating.

John Consiglio – Birkirkara

A very happy Christmas

Malta and Gozo, so far, are still a relatively predominantly Christian/Catholic country.

It is so disturbing and insulting to see adverts in shops and TV programmes wishing “happy holidays” not Happy Christmas. After all, the Christmas holidays started when Our Saviour, Our Lord Jesus Christ, was born to save us and, yes, thank God, so far, many people still believe in God all over the world, including here in Malta and Gozo.

The beautifully-displayed cribs and Baby Jesus prove it.

He is the reason for the season.

This time, it’s us Christians who should be respected, the same way as we Christians respect other religions.

Wishing everyone a happy, peaceful, joyful Christmas with Christ’s love of kindness in our hearts even when “the going gets tough”.

God bless you all.

Anna Chetcuti – Sliema

Can European Commissioner Helena Dalli say she was representing the dominant religious belief of the Maltese people when she said that we should stop saying Happy Christmas?

It was more expected of her to call for a stronger Christian Europe than her outrageous remark.

Prime Minister Robert Abela should warn his ministers to steer away from their personal views but keep in mind the Maltese way of thinking and traditions in their speeches.

Alfred Gauci – Sliema

Will Father Christmas call?

My grandchildren, Luke and Ben, are up in arms. They have heard from reliable, politically-correct sources that Father Christmas will not be visiting them this year. Instead, a certain Parent Holidays will be calling.

Can anyone confirm, please?

Philip Farrugia Randon – St Julian’s