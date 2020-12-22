Fast ferry service

A second fast ferry service to Sicily will be operating from next summer.

What about the Malta-Gozo one enshrined so long in the government’s pipeline?

I, for one, feel that we Gozitans are indeed being taken for a ride.

Paul Cassar – Victoria

Happening in Gozo

The Gozo Sports Complex (above) has been reduced to a pit underneath a metal framework (right). Truly a masterpiece in vandalism!

Joseph Psaila – Victoria

A true inspiration to everyone

Cardinal Mario Grech’s powerful homily during the Thanksgiving Mass at St John’s Co-Cathedral can be considered a precious, marvellous gift to believers and non-believers alike.

It incorporates a solid foundation for instilling in human beings the desire for the beauty of an encounter with God.

While being proud of belonging to a still vibrant Church established in Malta by St Paul he is fully aware of the need for a paradigm shift from emphasis on the law, rules and duties to a faith reflecting the joy of the Gospel, thus savouring God’s love made manifest in Jesus Christ.

This transition is basically from the idea of an authoritative God to authentic Christianity offering – to those who are willing to receive it – a deep relationship with Jesus.

Accepting and nourishing it, life comes into proper focus, and despite outward trials and disappointments, peace, joy and kindness radiate through the witness of our daily lives.

When our witness is ingrained in the roots of the Gospel it is like yeast – invisible yet at the same time, effective. Referring to French thinker Emmanuel Mounier’s observation, Christianity has more impact on society when one lives a simple life with intense spirituality which translates into a joyful, fulfilled life.

This homily explains why Cardinal Grech was entrusted by Pope Francis with a delicate task of closely collaborating with him in his mission to ensure a synodal Church – a listening Church rather than a Church very often perceived as a type of ethics agency.

Being Bishop Emeritus of Gozo he made a commitment to carry the Gozitans in his paternal heart, which is equally open to all. Guided by the Holy Spirit and Saint Joseph, the patron saint of universal Church – this year especially dedicated to him – he will be instrumental in strengthening the Church for the benefit of all.

Through his witness, coupled with that of all people already truly experiencing Jesus, Cardinal Grech will inspire more people to journey in a direction that fills their hearts.

Josephine Vella – Birkirkara

