Christmas is all about the holiness of a visit

Pope Francis once said: “For me, Christmas has always been about this: contemplating the visit of God to His people.”

God’s visit to us in Jesus Christ is one of joy, healing, hope, direction, comfort and all the unimaginable ways of support that only a loving God can do.

Can you and I, this Christmas, pray to the Babe of Bethlehem and visit Him, with His same love, in every person we meet daily on our earthly journey?

Fr Mario Attard OFM Cap – Marsa

Rampant construction

I have read the front page headline on the rampant building works in Gozo and can only speak from experience.

Eleven years ago, we bought a brand new penthouse in Mellieħa with fantastic views in all directions; the road was unmade and it was tranquil. Then, the Halfway Inn was rebuilt to double its size. So, three years ago, we left the building site of Triq l-Għar u Casa for the peace and quiet of Xagħra.

Three years on, there’s not a street within a 500-metre radius of our house that doesn’t have massive construction madness (see picture).

What are they trying to do, turn Xagħra into the dust bowl that is Sliema?

Total greed.

Kevin Hodkin – Xagħra

Vaccination certificate

May I suggest that COVID-vaccinated individuals be issued with a certificate after the second booster jab.

It is probable that 2021 will see various activities, particularly travel, requiring either a vaccination certificate or payment for repeated viral testing. The vaccination certificate should perhaps be designed in such a way as to not be easily forgeable.

UK health authorities and the World Health Organisation are studying a new strain of COVID virus that has emerged in London and which has higher infectivity but no worse mortality.

It is expected to be also susceptible to the new vaccines, so it’s not causing any worries to scientists.

Albert Cilia-Vincenti – Attard

Helping all women

I refer to Isabel Stabile’s reply (November 18) to a part of my earlier letter.

I stated that many women regret and confessed their pain after having an abortion.

My conclusion resulted from reports I read and heard in different local and foreign media, discussions between academics, stories I hear from people and the daily information I gather from various sources.

I did not quote any statistic, I just said many women. I expressed myself frankly and according to my mind. I had no intention to mislead people. I rebut such an insulting gratuitous insinuation. Comparing what I have written to something originating from a “Trump like”, evidenceless assertion is a very poor and uncalled for expression in my regard. Maybe Trump has an agenda and that is his business. I have only a simple one: to be truthful.

In my letter I mentioned other important points. Stabile limited herself to refer to the statistic which reports that the majority of women do not regret having done an abortion. This serves her well as it may persuade women to go ahead if they consider this horrible solution.

As a gynaecologist, she surely has a vast human and social experience. She would perform a nobler mission if she were to dedicate her time to help women realise their dignity and the privilege of motherhood through her advice, encouragement and support.

Carmel Vella – Mellieħa

