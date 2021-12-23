From the online comments board

Labour MP Silvio Grixti investigated by police

And another one bites the dust... I agree that the Labour Party is a corrupt political party. The legacy of that corrupt prime minister who was elected with a majority of 33K. What a shame this Joseph Muscat brought the party into. He played with the sentiments of the true Labour supporters when he went to visit Mintoff. It is such a disgrace that has never happened in our political history that so many Labour MPs are being investigated for corrupt practices. – Godwin Dalli

This is just another smoke screen by PL and the police. The people want to see prosecutions of those stealing millions from public funds with corrupt deals, not a doctor falsifying certificates. – Joe Tabone

How about arresting the most corrupt politician in Malta’s history, Joseph Muscat? – Nathan Martin

I wonder what has happened regarding the investigation into PN MP Stephen Spiteri, who was alleged to have issued false sick certificates. Will the Times of Malta please check also about Spiteri and other PN MPs and not just labour MPs? – Eddy Privitera

Another milestone into the Labour government. Good on you that you have taken the decision to resign. Hope that others will take your lead and follow suit and not wait for the PM to make a decision. PM who always sits on the fence. – Victor Formosa

There were others who had bitten the dust but their mouths continued to be stuffed with many, many thousands of tax-paying voters’ euros! – Francis Saliba

I don’t know what sort of milestone this is. I’m baffled, dumbfounded and awestruck. A few sick notes and the guy resigns. Alleged 300K tax evasion and a freebie of 15K contract public money to a “friend” and MPs don’t bat an eye. – John Cordina

Nice one. Now Labour will claim that there is accountability. One and PBS will go into overdrive to argue that Labour politicians are held politically accountable and that the police do their job, even if it’s a Labour politician. And the Ġaħans of this world will fall for the deceit. Grixti is the convenient sacrificial lamb. But what about Justyne Caruana, Rosianne Cutajar, Carmelo Abela, Konrad Mizzi, Keith Schembri and Joseph Muscat? Where is the political and legal responsibility of these? – S. Camilleri

Ian Castaldi Paris will not contest next election following tax revelations

Every one of them – bunch of criminals. Trying to give us an excuse that “for unforeseen circumstances” he is resigning. What rubbish. Same as Grixti. Milking the Maltese cow. Same as the PN did the last time they were in government. Why do they never get punished, just coz they aren’t Ċikku l-poplu! – Paul Azzopardi

You can start helping by voting for someone, anyone, who is not PN or PL, in the next election. If you don’t vote they will get enough votes anyway from Ġaħans. But if a third party holds some seats, then they will start to fear the electorate – as it should be in any civilised democracy. – John Borg

They all fall like flies once they sense the pressure of being a PEP! – Andrew Busuttil

You may have understood very little. He may well join the reserve army of future appointees to head some commission/authority/diplomatic post, etc. A long tradition including “The Hon. Dalli”, “The Hon. Mallia”, and doubtless many others, and practised by both parties. Note, too, that the gentleman is still offering his services, “to take the country forward”. A small country needs as many honourable people as it can scrape up. – Pavlaki Panoaroditis

I am convinced that the Moviment Laburista will find him some title where he can continue to offer his “services”. Mhux kulħadd irid jiekol? – Noel Ciantar

