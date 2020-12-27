Maltese citizens’ UK civil service pensions

The government is reported to have welcomed the opinion of the Advocate-General of the European Court of Justice regarding the appointment method of Maltese members of the judiciary, namely, that it does not conflict with European law.

Five years ago, in a case against Malta regarding recipients of UK civil service pensions (which the UK claims are not old-age pensions) and who had also contributed to Maltese social security, the Advocate-General stated that the UK “special retirement schemes for civil servants have been expressly included within the scope of Regulation No 1408/71, even though they are occupational schemes...”

He then “concluded that by reducing Maltese old-age pensions by the amount of UK pensions (paid in full by the UK government under various schemes), the Republic of Malta had failed to fulfil its obligations under the Commission’s regulations and, hence, ordered the Republic of Malta to pay the costs”.

The European Court of Justice did not contradict the merit of the Advocate-General’s opinion but the Malta government still has not refunded money ‘stolen’ from these pensioners. Yet another ‘sin’ of this ‘rogue’ republic awaiting absolution, which these pensioners will not forget.

Albert Cilia-Vincenti – president, National Association of Service Pensioners, Attard

No mention of Cardinal Prospero Grech who died a year ago

Cardinal Prospero Grech

A year has passed since Cardinal Prospero Grech ended his mission on earth. I hope he will not be forgotten. Sadly, this year no mention was made of him, not even on his Trigesimo.

I hope that his first anniversary will not be the same. I am sorry to repeat Shakespeare’s words in Julius Caesar: the good oft is interred with his bones.

I knew him very well because, for a while, we lived together at St Mark’s Augustinian Priory, Rabat. I had been in contact with him up to a week before he died.

He was a religious of great doctrine and deep spirituality who loved the Church and religious life. Above all, he always put God first. Fr Alexander Lucie Smith, an English priest who was educated in Malta, had written an article in the Catholic Herald that Cardinal Prospero Grech was possibly the most intelligent man alive.

Among his achievements, Cardinal Grech founded the Augustinian Patristic Institute, a pontifical institute in Rome, under the supervision of the Order of St Augustine.

Fr Mark Cauchi – St Augustine’s Priory, Valletta

Animals belong in the wild

Animals belong in jungles and forests. One doesn’t have to be a rocket scientist to know how cruel it is to keep wild animals and birds away from their natural surroundings.

Agriculture Minister Anton Refalo, whose portfolio includes animal rights, said recently in parliament that there are 397 wild animals, including some that weren’t registered but known to the authorities, which are kept in captivity.

To add insult to injury, Refalo said that there are 14 individuals registered to keep ‘dangerous’ animals in Malta, defined as animals whose ability to cause injury means that they need to be kept in zoos or private collections while conforming to regulations.

Are the zoo proprietors well equipped to cater for large wild cats? Isn’t it well known that keeping wild animals in cages 24/7 is detrimental to them, causing them boredom and extreme stress because animals need to exercise?

No wonder animals in cages swing from side to side, back to front; that is their only form of ‘exercise’.

It is sad to know that there are 119 big cats in captivity, namely 64 tigers, 20 lions, 11 leopards and 24 pumas. I am informed that someone actually keeps a tiger on a roof.

There are also other wild animals in captivity such as 16 fallow deers, 10 pygmy goats and primates such as the barbary macaque (13) and green monkeys (23).

I can’t see anything wrong in petting cubs, especially since animals have a soft spot for children. Of course, this should be done under the supervision of a zoo attendant.

However, I would like to stress that wild animals, of whatever type, have no place living with us or in captivity.

Karl Flores – San Ġwann

Not fit to be in office

Rosianne Cutajar, a parliamentary secretary, said her conduct was correct in all aspects with regard to the allegation that she acted as a pro­perty broker on a promise of sale agreement for Yorgen Fenech to buy an Mdina house for €3.1 million in May 2019.

If I remember correctly, Cutajar failed to declare the money she received for her part in the transaction to the tax authorities and also in her annual declaration to the speaker.

I do not think that she is fit to occupy any official position in the government.

Mario Dingli – Sliema

