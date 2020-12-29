Permanent limbo

On our beloved island, our forefathers were lucky enough to create and enjoy splendid buildings and cities like Valletta. Unfortunately, our generation is foolish enough to create a permanent limbo which will be difficult and impossible to change.

The construction industry is impacting negatively on the shape and lifestyle of our towns and villages (if one can still speak of villages in Malta!). High-rise buildings are popping up like swords piercing permanently and destroying characteristic skylines shaped by a unique and precious identity.

Some new buildings, which resemble more the kerrejji of the past, lack beauty miserably. Trees, so precious for our health and well-being, are mercilessly being chopped off in their hundreds, while construction is eating the few remaining green areas.

All this, together with a growing population, is contributing to a sense of claustrophobia with its highly damaging consequences for all the inhabitants of these islands.

Sadly, it is all about making more money while foolishly disregarding the need we have for space, clean air to breathe and green spaces where to relax and enjoy nature.

Now is the time to stop this awful destruction! Will the authorities ever listen to so many protesting voices? Will citizens wake up and react? It is already too late!

Paul Zammit – Birkirkara

Grotesque crib

A ceramic mumbo-jumbo of a crib at the Vatican has caused the criticism of some onlookers who have reacted negatively to what they perceive as a representation of the birth of Jesus that looks so different to more traditional ones.

The (unsightly) contemporary nativity scene, is in fact outrageous and quite different to our traditional cribs.

Made up of a small part of a 52-piece collection, the nativity scene is composed of life-sized ceramic statues, made in the typical style of Castelli, in Italy, internationally known for its ceramic artwork.

It took over 10 years for the students and teachers of the FA Grue Art Institute of the town to build and complete the full collection.

Contemporary art should be left at the art’s studio.

Very often, assuming unwittingly, the pope subjects himself to harsh criticism – he should not have allowed this modern art interfere with our traditions.

Hadrian Cassar Torreggiani – St Julian’s

Great facility

I would just like to say how really wonderful the reception and treatment I have always received at Karin Grech has been.

Ever since I have been going there I have been amazed at the friendliness, kindness and efficiency of all the doctors and staff. Malta is certainly very lucky to have such a great facility.

My thanks, and admiration to all who work there.

Ron Stark – Gudja

Full circle

The agreement on a post-Brexit trade deal finally guarantees that Great Britain has left the European Union and joined a common market.

This is what millions of Britons – including my parents – had voted for in 1973.

The wheel has indeed come full circle.

Jonathan Chard Deeley – Sliema

Letters to the editor should be sent to editor@timesofmalta.com. Please include your full name, address and ID card number. The editor may disclose personal information to any person or entity seeking legal action on the basis of a published letter.